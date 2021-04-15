Is 'Sorry Charlie Miller' Being Developed into a TV Show? Here's What Zachary Quinto Says (EXCLUSIVE)

The Audible Original Podcast series Sorry Charlie Miller stars Zachary Quinto as police department employee Mark Green, who happens to have an "encyclopedic knowledge of celebrity gossip." When D-list reality TV star Charlie Miller (voiced by Ashley Benson) goes missing, Mark poses as a detective and sets off to uncover the mysteries surrounding the case.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Zachary about taking on this project at the start of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19) and whether Sorry Charlie Miller is destined to one day hit our TV screens.

He continued, "I think the podcast has been doing really well. ... I think it could make a really fun, unique, and enjoyable series. ... The more people that listen to it, the more likely that would be, but that remains to be seen officially."

"I can definitely say that I think it would make a really great show," Zachary added. "I’d love to be a part of that as a producer and bring it to life."

Rumors have been swirling that the AT WILL MEDIA-produced podcast will be developed into a television series. Though no official announcement has been made, Zachary revealed that he and writer and director Tanner Cohen are "having those conversations."

Zachary Quinto talks recording 'Sorry Charlie Miller' during COVID-19.

"[Sorry Charlie Miller] felt really unique, and that drew me into it," Zachary told Distractify about signing on to the comedic podcast series. The Star Trek actor revealed that recording for the podcast began during quarantine, which provided him and his co-stars with a much-needed creative outlet. "The way that it unfolded was that we ended up recording the episodes during the beginning of the pandemic, and it sort of became this necessary and creative outlet for me and most of us to be able to work on something at this time when there was so much uncertainty and so much up in the air," he said.

So, how exactly did Zachary and the rest of his co-stars record the series? "We had to set up these makeshift sound studios in our quarantine locations, and I’d show up to work every day by just walking down the hallway and going into the spare bedroom and hiding under a furniture pad while I read these lines into a microphone and patched in via Skype and Zoom and all these others platforms with people in various parts of the country," he explained.

Though the 43-year-old mostly recorded lines alone, Zachary revealed that one scene he filmed with co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson had him cracking up.