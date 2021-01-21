Stephen Colbert Gets Emotional About 'Enormous Relief' He Felt Watching Biden's Inauguration

Yesterday, the world watched as President Joe Biden was sworn into office. The moment was especially important for late-night show host Stephen Colbert, who has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. In an emotional monologue, Colbert expressed the "enormous relief" he felt watching Biden's inauguration.

"You did it. You survived the last four years. And your reward? A shiny new, old president," Colbert began his live inauguration day monologue by joking. "The inauguration was a joyful occasion," Colbert continued. "Like I do at most happy things, I cried a lot."

"It was extremely emotional, and not entirely in the way that I expected, because I have to tell you, I have zero gloat in me. There is no end zone dance here. What I feel is an enormous relief. Watching the inauguration today, I recognized just how worried I've been for my country. But we've all been too deep in it for the last four years to truly realize what we were deeply in. It's like we've been on a ship that's been in a storm for four years, and we just stepped on to dry land."

“It’s so nice to have a president with a soul again. The previous one sold his to the devil and didn’t even get Georgia out of the deal,” Colbert added. The late night host went on to that President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, looked like “a presidential couple holding hands in a way that doesn’t look contractually mandated.”

Colbert also commented on Lady Gaga's performance of the national anthem, and when she reached “and the flag was still there,” Colbert said: “And surprise! The flag was still there! Rarely is that song a cliffhanger, but just two weeks ago, in that spot, it was in danger of being replaced by a Rambo photoshop.”

Commenting on the bible that Biden took his oath on, Colbert remarked: “Joseph R Biden took the oath of office with his hand on what appeared to be the Bible: Director’s Cut Extended Edition. It’s got all the extra Jesus."

Colbert also commented on Biden's remarks about the Capitol riots: “Here we stand. Just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground. It did not happen. It will never happen. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever. Not ever,” Biden said during his inauguration speech. “Stirring words that I hope the rioters hear,” Colbert added. “On the TV in the prison day room.”

