Sydney Sweeney Returns to American Eagle After ‘Great Jeans’ Controversy The actress found herself in a controversy the last time she collaborated with the brand. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 16 2026, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney has once again partnered with American Eagle after her previous campaign with the denim retailer went viral. In a surprising turn, the attention from the campaign appeared to benefit Gap Inc., which quickly launched a counter campaign featuring members of the girl group KATSEYE.

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Source: Mega Syndey Sweeney

Much of the controversy surrounding American Eagle’s campaign stemmed from allegations of racism tied to the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” The phrase was seen as a play on “jeans” and “genes,” referencing Sydney Sweeney’s conventional beauty. Despite the intended wordplay, the campaign drew criticism and the backlash extended into other aspects of Sweeney’s public profile.

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The second collaboration has kept things short and simple, no pun intended.

‘Syd For Short’ Is Marketing Jean Shorts By American Eagle

Leaning into her history with the brand rather than distancing from it, Sydney Sweeney’s new video for American Eagle shows her asking, “What brand am I wearing?” before answering, "Yeah, that one." The campaign, titled Syd for Short, references casual summer jean shorts.

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Source: YouTube/ @American Eagle Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Campaign

The approach builds on the existing association between Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle, while also shifting the focus away from earlier controversy. It reflects how brands are increasingly leaning on established partnerships and more direct messaging in their campaigns. The response to the campaign also highlights evolving consumer preferences, with audiences placing greater emphasis on perceived authenticity over highly curated brand imagery.

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Her collaboration with American Eagle has remained commercially successful despite the controversy surrounding it, even as Gap Inc. generated a larger cultural moment in response. Revenue for the company rose during the period when the controversy was dominating headlines, underscoring how increased attention can coincide with stronger business performance.

The Campaign Has Also Dipped Its Feet In Philanthropy

Certain pieces from the collection will support Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides 24/7, free mental health assistance. The partnership forms a key part of the campaign developed by American Eagle.

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👖 SYDNEY SWEENEY RETURNS TO AMERICAN EAGLE AFTER ‘GREAT JEANS’ BACKLASH



Sydney Sweeney is back with American Eagle after her “great jeans” campaign sparked backlash online. But the controversy didn’t slow the brand down—driving major attention, boosting sales, and contributing… pic.twitter.com/qA2ZQbkNoB — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) April 15, 2026 Source: @WillCainShow The second campaign has made a splash online already.