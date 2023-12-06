Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Tailgater Discovers Genius Way to Get Other Fans to Pay For His Tickets While Drinking Beer An NFL tailgater found a brilliant way to kill two birds with one stone: get the cost of his game day tickets covered while enjoying some beers. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 6 2023, Published 8:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ronnydoitche

Tailgating is about as time-honored a tradition as stanning for K-Pop groups on Twitter by doxxing anyone who says anything bad about your favorite 17-woman group.

And while you could pretty much tailgate anywhere you can park a car and bust out a cooler of drinks and a portable grill, the practice is often most closely associated with NFL fans who vehemently debate whether or not Tom Brady would be able to survive under the rule set that other greats like Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw among many others.

That's usually what one thinks of when tailgating: a group of fans pre-gaming while rocking their favorite jerseys and day drinking, presumably in a bid to make the game more enjoyable while they scar their vocal cords as they say things about the referees who probably would've gotten them banned from social media.

What one doesn't consider, is how fans can, before the game, earn a few bucks while engaging in some friendly drinking competitions with their fellow pigskin lovers. But that's exactly what this industrious fan did.

Ronny Doitche (@ronnydoitche) has posted several TikTok clips that demonstrate his beer chugging prowess, whether it's rocking crazy-looking, quad-bottle holders to help him slam multiple Miller High Lifes at the same time, or sitting outside of a McDonald's and pouring out and pounding down a Grimace Shake Jager Bomb, the man sure knows how to get creative with his unique skill.

In what is perhaps the most brilliant display of mixing business with pleasure when it comes to drinking beer in a stadium parking lot before a football game, Ronny set up a table with a cooler and multiple plastic cups and decided to record himself absolutely smashing folks who thought they could out chug the quick-beer-drinking maven.

In a clip that's garnered over 18.7 million views, Ronny can be seen sitting behind this table. His face: stoic, presumably fixated on the task at hand: to take as many $20 bills from unsuspecting NFL game attendees as possible.

A sign on the table reads: "$100 to your $20 I can chug a Friday beer faster than you change my mind." An unsuspecting participant approaches Ronny at the table and puts $20 into his jar as he says, "Go Patriots." The two men cheers and they begin to chug: Ronny's is gone in an instant as the challenger is still drinking from his own cup.

He graciously accepts defeat as Ronny pats him on the shoulder while bystanders cheer, impressed by his ability to pound a beer as quickly as Cardi B was ready to pounce on someone throwing her shade on Love and Hip Hop.

Another NFL fan tries his luck and Ronny seemingly gives him a head start, but he summarily loses, earning Ronny another $20 in the process. The third guy puts up a better fight, but ultimately falls to Ronny.

While the video shows a fourth competitor, someone off camera remarks that Ronny was already "10 beers deep" at this point, signifying he's already managed to earn $200 from his tailgating venture. This individual watches the chug champ best him, and doesn't even bother to attempt to chug any longer.

No matter who steps up to test their mettle against Ronny, they can't seem to match his speed, but everyone, to their credit, takes it well. By the end of it, according to a caption he appended to his post, he was $440 richer, which, depending on the tickets he bought for the game, should more than cover the cost of his ticket and the beers he brought to the parking lot.

