Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Planning for Kids and a Quieter Lifestyle, Psychic Predicts Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, citing tarot readings, said she believes the pair will eventually move to a secluded location and start a family. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 18 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorswift

New speculation surrounds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's post-wedding future, with a celebrity psychic claiming the couple plans to step back from their careers and relocate after tying the knot. Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, citing tarot readings, told Radar Online she believes the pair will eventually move to a secluded location, build a home from scratch and start a family.

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Source: MEGA

“Prioritizing Peace And Settling In Secluded Location”

Honigman said that she expects the couple to settle "particularly in the Northern California area."

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"The biggest news to come out of the Swift-Kelce household is a major and unexpected house move,” Honigman said, according to Radar Online. “The couple has decided that, in order to create a calm future and raise a family, they should prioritize their peace and settle in a more secluded location."

Honigman also predicted that Swift and Kelce will announce plans to scale back their careers. "This house emerges as such significant news because it goes hand in hand with an announcement from both Taylor and Travis that they intend to take a step back from their respective careers," she said.

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Taylor Swift hasn’t shied away from expressing her desire to settle down and start a family with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Swift takes these feelings a step further in the track Wishlist."

“Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you / We tell the world to leave us the (expletive) alone and they do / Got me dreaming ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop,” the lyrics say. “I made wishes on all of the stars, (expletive) please bring me a best friend who I think is hot.”

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Honigman said, "In fact, the Tarot indicates a home that they will build from scratch, designed with family life in mind. The property appears to include space for playgrounds, kiddie pools, and baby sensory rooms equipped with surround sound."

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The psychic's predictions stand in contrast to Swift's well-documented ties to New York City, where she has long maintained her primary residence.

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Swift, 36, was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, when she was 13 so she could pursue a music career in nearby Nashville. She also owns several properties across the United States.

Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is based near the team's facilities. Swift has regularly attended Chiefs games throughout the couple's relationship.