Taylor Swift's ‘Borrowed’ Shirt From the Patient Zero Teaser Might Not Be Travis Kelce's After All By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 3 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Adobe

Fans accused her of raiding her husband's closet – but the real answer might be a surprisingly familiar name. Hours before Taylor Swift took the stage at the 2026 VMAs to debut her “Patient Zero” music video, she posted a teaser to her Instagram Stories – a clip dated back to March, of her explaining the decision to premiere the video at the award show instead of a standard release. The clip wasn't really about the video, though. It was about the shirt.

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Source: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift wore a camel-colored, short-sleeve knit polo with white stripes down the sleeves, layered under a stack of gold necklaces and matching hoops. It took approximately zero minutes for fans to notice it looked exactly like something out of husband Travis Kelce's closet – the Chiefs tight end is a well-documented fan of knit polos just like it, and he wasn't even at the VMAs that night to defend himself. “Did Travis's shirt shrink in the dryer or something???” one fan asked, only half joking.

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Here's the twist: eagle-eyed fashion trackers now believe the shirt isn't vintage Kelce at all. It's been identified as COOFANDY's Casual Striped Button-Down Knit Shirt that runs on Amazon nowhere near the designer-to-accessible mix Swift usually works into her off-duty looks. Which means one of the most-photographed women on the planet accidentally gave a menswear brand its biggest moment of the year, without anyone involved asking her to.

It's also not COOFANDY's first unplanned cameo. Earlier this year, entertainment site Femestella flagged a camel brown button-down worn by Jason Segel's character on Apple TV+'s “Shrinking” as the same brand – another low-key wardrobe pick nobody arranged, just an outfit that happened to hold up under close-up scrutiny on screen.