Taylor Swift's Playful 'Airplane' Moment With Travis Kelce Goes Viral “I’m trying to act like more of a man when I’m around her,” Travis said, “and eat foods I haven’t tried before.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 17 2026, 8:45 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

During a live recording of the New Heights podcast in Los Angeles on June 15, Travis Kelce surprised fans by sharing an unreleased video of Taylor Swift. The clip showed Swift playfully feeding her boyfriend using "airplane noises."

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Taylor couldn’t join the New Heights Live tour in person, due to scheduling commitments. On that day, Swift spent nine hours at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, fueling speculation that she is already hard at work on new music.

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The unexpected cameo from the pop icon drew massive cheers from the crowd and left the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player beaming with joy.

New Heights Live Crowd Goes Wild for Taylor Swift’s Surprise Screen Cameo

The moment was a direct reference to a running joke within Swift and Kelce’s inner circle. Earlier in the tour, the football player had played a May 6 clip featuring his brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and podcast producer Brandon Borders gently teasing him about his notoriously picky eating habits. In that clip, Brandon joked, “When she does the little airplane noises, I like it.”

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“I’m trying to act like more of a man when I’m around her,” Travis chuckled, “and eat foods I haven’t tried before.”

Travis has been vocal about how Taylor Swift has expanded his culinary palette. He even jokingly credited her with making him "manlier.” It’s not only Travis. His family members readily admit that his relationship with Taylor has made him far more fearless when it comes to tasting new cuisines.

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here comes the airplane... pic.twitter.com/zBqQItQF9Z — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 16, 2026

The video generated reactions online among fans who were delighted by their chemistry.

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“She really found her man finally, so happy for her,” one Swiftie on X quipped.

Another user commented, “Isn’t it fantastic? They were made for each other. I love it so much for them.”

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A third fan wrote, “If they have kids, they’re gonna be the funniest people ever.”

“Taylor feeding Travis on the big screen while they roast his picky eater era is actually hilarious and wholesome at the same time. He looks so happy to play along. Peak ‘I turned my man into a foodie’ energy and the crowd ate it up,” a separate comment read.

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Professionally busy as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift both are, the couple is also reportedly balancing their schedules to plan their anticipated star-studded wedding. However, they are keeping the specific details strictly under wraps. Taylor has already hinted that the upcoming celebration will be a massive affair.

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According to an exclusive report by TMZ, Taylor Swift has commissioned a custom stage for their ceremony at Madison Square Garden. Sources reveal that the custom structure is currently being constructed under high security at a Pennsylvania production facility.