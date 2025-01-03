Teacher Says “Boys Will Be Boys” to 12-Year-Old’s Bully Woes — Kid Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands "She gets a new outfit also." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 3 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @nickyknackpaddywack - Unsplash | @Brianna Lengacher

Standing up to a bully is an incredible feeling. When it comes to kids in a school setting, most parents would probably encourage their kids to tell a bully that they don't want to be treated that way.

If the bully's behavior continues, then many parents would say the next logical course of action is to tell a teacher. And if the bully continues to pester you, well, it may be time to make matters physical. That's the approach Nicky (@nickyknackpaddywack) instilled in her 12-year-old daughter.

However, when the kid followed these rules, her mother ended up getting a phone call from the school. Nicky detailed the classroom squabble in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 2.2 million views on the popular social media platform.

"Just got a call from my kid's school," she says, then laughs mirthlessly into the camera and holds up her hand. "So we have a running rule in our house. That if somebody puts their hands on her, and they are the initiator, she's to go find an adult first."

The TikToker then went on to further explain her household's rules pertaining to personal space. "Like if she's at school or with me or whatever. Well, first of all, it's never gonna happen in my presence. But, that's besides the point. If she's at school she's to go tell an adult first."

Nicky then delved into the problem her daughter encountered at school. "So she's been having a problem with this little kid, and, today, she went and told the teacher. And the teacher gave her the 'boys will be boys' talk." Mom made it very clear that she wasn't interested in excusing the classmate's behavior based on the fact that he's a young boy.

She shook her head from side to side, "We don't subscribe to that. But anyway, so she went she did what she was supposed to do. She went and told the teacher, right? She went back, the little boy goes and touches her again." Nicky then went on to explain that their household rule carries additional clauses.

In the event that an adult doesn't do anything to address a reported problem, Nicky urges her kid to not allow herself to be bullied by taking physical action. "So, the rule is, if you go tell the adult first, the adult doesn't do anything to rectify the situation, and the child puts their hands on you again — knock their teeth in."

She continued, "Molly whop them, drag the floor, mop the floor with they a--." Her reasoning behind this response is that if you stand up for yourself and show an exaggerated response when someone is consistently bullying you, they'll be reluctant to do so in the future.

"And they won't do it again," she says, before going on to delineate that her daughter only pushed the classmate who wouldn't stop touching her. "Well, my kid did not do that. My kid just pushed the kid back, right? Kid's gonna get up and tell my kid, I don't know what transpired as far as what he said to her," Nicky narrated.

To the 12-year-old's credit, she was quick on her feet to call out the young man's behavior. The girl was quick to remind the classmate of his mother, calling into question whether or not he was acting in a way that his mom would approve of.

"But her response to whatever he said was your mother must be so proud of you. And then he turned around and said, 'Don't talk about my Mama.' And then my kid turned around and said, 'F--k you and your Mama.' And that's what prompted them to call me."

The TikToker then went on to demonstrate just how proud she was of the way her kid handled the situation. "So should I take her out for ice cream or dinner tonight? I know it's a little cold for ice cream, but, you know, I think maybe like Longhorn or something should do it, right?"

Several other users on the platform agreed with Nicky's approach to conflict resolution. One person on the app detailed the acronym they taught their children when it comes to stopping someone from bothering them. "We call that my kids' 'ATM card': ASK them to stop, TELL an adult, MAKE THEM STOP. And the card never declines."

