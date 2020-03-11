We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
30dd6497241aa423ce21e25b220ed362-1583926639057-1583932758521.png
Source: FACEBOOK

Teacher's 'Hack' to Make Sure Kids are Washing Their Hands Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Is Genius

By

Getting kids to wash their hands can be difficult at the best of times. But when there's a global coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 1,000 and killed 31 people in the United States, then good hygiene in schools becomes even more important.  

But one teacher has found a pretty creative way to make sure her kids are washing their hands correctly. Shauna Woods, a third-grade teacher at Hallsville Schools in Hallsville, Missouri, shared a photo of her 'hack' on Facebook and it's since gone viral.  