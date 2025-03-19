Teacher Shares “Unhinged Gift Options’ School District Offers Her After 10 Years of Service "I would decline." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 19 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @melanie_in_the_library

Melanie (@melanie_in_the_library) is a teacher in a suburban Missouri school district who has put in 10 years of work in her district. In a viral social media clip, she explains that folks who hit the 10-year mark get to select a thank-you gift for their service. However, the gift selections presented to her left her so baffled that she felt compelled to share them with others online.

Article continues below advertisement

"In the school district where I work where I work, once you hit [a] certain number of years of service, you get to choose a gift." Melanie then goes on to state that she qualified for this gift after reaching the decade milestone. "This spring I hit 10 years in this district so I got to choose a gift. And today I went shopping for the gift."

Furthermore, she goes on to delineate the type of gifts she was able to select from the school district for her service as an instructor. "And I've ... I've never seen anything like this in my life and I just feel like someone else needs to see the options that I had to choose from as a thank you for being an educator for 10 years."

Article continues below advertisement

"So here are the options I could choose from in no particular order. Just some of my favorites." Her video then transitions to a recording of an online web page where teachers can select their gifts. Next, she cycles through the different offerings and viewers were presented with numerous items seem like odd selections.

Article continues below advertisement

Right out of the gate, she showcases a bizarre gift choice that contains a reference to the 2000 film Cast Away. In fact, it's a replica of Tom Hanks's imaginary costar from the film: a blood-stained volleyball. In the film, he fashions the blood from his hand to form a face. "First up a Wilson volleyball. Not the weirdest thing, I promise."

This option was followed by a singular lid from a popular cooler brand. "You could get one one lid for your YETI, just one lid." The web page reads: "YETI Rambler 10/20 MagSlider Replacement Lid." The product description promises that the product will help to keep "splashes and sploshes at bay." Furthermore, the cup cap also says it helps to prevent "debris" from falling into one's beverage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @melanie_in_the_library

Next up on the screen is an offering from White River Home, right beneath a message that reads: "Congratulations on 10 years of service!" The product is from the company's Hunter Bedding Collection, and it's a set of brown curtains decorated with what appears to be images of deer antlers and drawings of bears.

Article continues below advertisement

Melanie narrates: "How about these rustic curtains?" If volleyballs, cup lids, or hunting-themed home decor aren't your speed, perhaps disposable cameras are? If so, then teachers of 10 years in the TikToker's district are in luck because they can also select a "QuickSnap Flash One-Time Use Camera."

It doesn't indicate whether or not the camera comes with a voucher for free developing of the photos at a participating photo store, however. But if you'd rather spend your time sitting near a body of water with a fishing rod in hand hoping to nab a big mouth bass, you could opt for the White River Fly Shop Blue-Winged Olive Flies.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @melanie_in_the_library

A 12-pack of the lures was another offering Melanie could've selected as a gift for her 10 years employed in education. As her video progressed, she showed another gift: a Bass Pro Shops branded jug of 2-Stroke Marine Engine Oil. The item description indicates it's a Semi-Synthetic Blend, and folks who select this will take home a gallon of the stuff.

Article continues below advertisement

Melanie states: "You could gas up or motor up or whatever your boat." As she went on she showed another boat-themed offering with a Dorsett Elite Marine Carpet. The light blue fixture gives boat owners a chance to add a splash of color to their aquatic vehicle if they so choose.

At this point in the clip, it seems that the district has some type of partnership going on with Bass Pro Shops because educators can select a t-shirt offered by the store. However, you'll probably need to be a parent or know someone who's got a kid with an affinity for spuds. That's because the website offered an "Idaho Potato Mascot Graphic Short-Sleeve T-Shirt for kids" as part of the gift program.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @melanie_in_the_library

And if tubers aren't your thing, but crustaceans are, you could get a "Hot Tub Lobster" t-shirt, also for kids. Upon showing these different items, Melanie changes the camera orientation to show her face in the video again while she speaks into the lens.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding even more confusion to the site selections, Melanie goes on to explain that her district isn't anywhere near a Bass Pro Shop. Furthermore, she states that her area doesn't contain a lot of people who particularly love fishing, either.

"I know what you're thinking you're probably like, 'Hey, oh my gosh, you must be right next to like Bass Pro Headquarters.' We're not, 'You must be in like a fishing community.' We're not. We are a school district in the suburbs of Missouri and this is our thank you for 10 years."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @melanie_in_the_library