Mom Wonders "AITA?" After Her Teen Daughter's Friends Complain About Her Mall Birthday When the mom asked, "Are you going to buy that?" the mom claims the girl quipped back rudely, "I don't know, can we?" By Ivy Griffith Updated March 4 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @legallyblondeprosecutor

Celebrating your birthday at the mall is a time-honored tradition for teenagers. It's like a low-cost, low-attraction theme park for the young at heart. With shops galore, different foods to try, and a generally air-conditioned space to spend time gossiping with your best pals, there's nothing quite like roving the mall on your birthday with a pack of friends to celebrate. At least, that's what one mom on TikTok thought until things went wrong in a very weird way.

TikToker @legallyblondeprosecutor was celebrating her daughter's 14th birthday with friends at the mall. But the friends soon started to complain, leaving the teen and her mom a little baffled. Here's what the friends had to say, and what the internet decided when the confused mom ask, "AITA?" (Am I the A--hole?)

Mom baffled after her teen daughter's friends complain about her mall birthday celebration.

When you send your kids over to friends' houses, you expect them to behave a certain way. Ask politely, thank your hosts, and don't be demanding or rude. It's a universal expectation for parents of kids who are becoming increasingly independent as they get older. But one set of twins may not be living by the same expectation, as @legallyblondeprosecutor learned through her teen daughter's birthday party.

The TikToker brought her daughter and several friends, including the aforementioned set of twins, to the mall to celebrate. She was going to buy her daughter some Funko Pops when the twins came up and all but demanded she buy them some as well. The mom was taken aback, but went ahead and purchased Funkos for all of the teens, before taking them to other shops. At yet another shop, one of the twins brought the mom a sweater.

When the mom asked, "Are you going to buy that?" the mom claims the girl quipped back rudely, "I don't know, can we?" But when the mom of the twins came to pick the girls up later, the mom didn't get the hoped-for resolution. One of the twins made a rude comment about the state of their house in front of her own mom and wasn't reprimanded. It left the baffled mom wondering if she had unrealistic expectations, and whether she was "TA" (The A--hole) for expecting the attendees to make their own shopping purchases.

Internet weighs in on "AITA?" question.

Luckily, the internet was quick to have @legallyblondeprosecutor's back. Comments overwhelmingly supported the mom, expressing dismay at the twins' behavior.

The first comment reads, "Honestly if my kid came home and had been bought a funky Pop, b&bw, Cheesecake Factory, and ice cream, I'd be shocked at the generosity of the host mom and probably at least send a thank you text." Other users agreed wholeheartedly.

Another comment reads, "The mom not immediately correcting the child insulting you and your house is a huge red flag. I would have been appalled if my daughter said that to someone."