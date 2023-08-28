Home > Viral News > Trending Waiter Shares "Touching" Letter From Teens Who Didn't Know How To Properly Tip, Left "Bad Tip" A group of teenagers didn't properly understand how to tip their server, but once they realized what they'd done, they made right. By Mustafa Gatollari Aug. 28 2023, Updated 11:09 a.m. ET Source: iStock

There are plenty of exposed waiter etiquette faux pas that are posted online. Like this pretty major restaurant receipt fiasco, which is apparently a sore spot for both customers and waiters alike.

Article continues below advertisement

If you ask me, there's no reason to not tip a waiter who's satisfactorily providing you with service.

In fact, is there anything less attractive than someone who is mean to a waiter? It just deflates your libido, doesn't it?

Article continues below advertisement

It could also be pretty deflating to an employee's sense of self worth and, you know, monetary worth. Nearly all waiters in the US survive off of tips, so if you're not providing the correct amount of gratuity, you're also hurting their income.

Which is what this awesome waiter unfortunately experienced when they served a group of four teenagers who were going out to eat all by themselves for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

They were confused about how much to tip the waiter and left not knowing just how little they paid them for their efforts.

But someone must've raised these little peeps with some integrity, because once they got home and learned the correct amount they should've tipped their server, they immediately felt guilty and made it right.

Article continues below advertisement

They marched back to the restaurant with this letter.

Article continues below advertisement

First they lauded the waiter for their exemplary service and making sure they had an amazing night.

Then, they get down to brass tacks: their awful money mess up.

Article continues below advertisement

That's right, they returned to make sure they paid their waiter the correct amount and apologized profusely.

Article continues below advertisement

A group of teenagers showed more class and consideration than most adults. The gesture was unlike any the waiter had seen before. So they posted the letters to imgur with the following message:

Nothing more frustrating than when I get little to nothing for a tip and the customer is smiling and thanking me profusely as they exit. These kids came back another day and left this for me at the front desk, with $18 and some change. I've been serving a long time, and nothing like this has ever happened to me, or anyone. I don't know how you learned or educated yourself on tipping, but I really appreciate the effort and kindness. I hope your Homecoming was fantastic!

Article continues below advertisement

What's really remarkable is that the teens actually educated themselves on the right amount to tip the waiter, something that apparently, most young people have zero clue about and one server on Reddit even started a small thread asking why teens are such poor tippers?

For a lot of people, it was about class and understanding social cues. "Teenagers may not be aware of when to tip (less likely) and how much to tip (more likely) as their parents have handled it," one user wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

While others think it's just a generalization. "Not all teens are like that, first of all. Ever since I could eat at restaurants on my own I've always tipped, even if it was crappy pocket change," one user wrote. "Second, maybe they just don't understand how the system works yet? Younger teens are barely testing the waters of their new freedoms, and are still learning the non-written 'rules' of doing things yourself. Cut them slack, they probably don't get it quite yet and will when someone points it out."

It's a shame that not all customers are as forthright as these young'uns, and as a waiter, calling customers out for crummy tips is a tricky situation.

Article continues below advertisement

On the one hand you just want to tell them to go and screw themselves.

But on the other, you probably are working a job because you need to, and there's the whole messy business of trying to keep it. In America, the "customer's always right" is the prevailing motto of the service industry.