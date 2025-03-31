A Plane Registered to U.S. Bank Executive Terry Dolan Crashes — His Family Has Yet to Respond Terry Dolan was very passionate about flying. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 31 2025, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: U.S. Bank; YouTube/MPR News

A home in Brooklyn Park, Minn., was engulfed in flames after a single-engine turboprop plane crashed into it on Saturday, March 29, 2025, reported NBC News. The SOCATA TBM7 left from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis when the incident occurred at around 12:20 pm local time. It was later revealed that the plane was registered to Terry Dolan, the vice chair of U.S. Bank.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said at a news conference that there were no survivors on board and couldn't confirm how many passengers were on the plane. "At this time, the medical examiner's office has not been able to confirm whether he [Dolan] was on board, but we believe he was," a spokesperson for U.S. Bank told NBC News. His family has not been reached for comment. Here's what we know.

Terry Dolan's family has not made any public statements about the plane crash.

According to USA Today, it is believed that Dolan was on board, and he is presumed dead. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident," said Jeffrey Shelman, a spokesperson for U.S. Bank. No one on board survived the crash, and the only individual in the house at the time was able to escape without injury.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the crash that begins with recovering the remains of the aircraft and bringing it to a secure facility for a "detailed examination of the wreckage," agency spokeswoman Sarah Taylor Sulick told The Minnesota Star Tribune. This involves looking at the flight tracking data, recordings of air traffic control communication, aircraft maintenance records, weather conditions, pilot information, and any available surveillance.

A preliminary report regarding what happened could be available in 30 days. The full investigation will take at least a year but might not be available for two years.

Terry Dolan was involved in his community.

Tim Marx, Catholic Charities USA's former CEO, spoke with CBS News and told the outlet about his and Terry's personal and professional relationship. Terry served on the board of directors for Catholic Charities Twin Cities from 2012 to 2017 and was very involved. "He was a perfect fit, enthusiastic and taught us so much and did so much for the organization, as he did for many throughout the community," said Tim.