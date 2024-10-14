Home > Human Interest Patrick Cheadle's Body Was Found in a Van Parked on Elm Street — This Was an Actual Nightmare Patrick Cheadle was a man on a mission that ended in murder. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 14 2024, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Patrick Cheadle was an old school stoner who was looking to buy some pot both for recreational use, and to sell it. In October 2009, his stepson Derrick Saintignon informed Cheadle that he knew a guy who could help out. This was back when cell phones were still flip phones, and word of mouth was often taken as bond. Cheadle had no reason to suspect anything could go wrong, but it did.

The man who was going to hook Cheadle up was Terry Durbin, a small-time dealer who lived in Ohio near the Indiana state line. When the two met, they exchanged numbers. Cheadle put Durbin in his phone under the nickname "Terry Hi Grow." It wasn't very clever, but it worked for Cheadle. Unfortunately this deal turned sour, and Cheadle's body was found days after he was supposed to meet with the man known as Terry Hi Grow. What happened to Cheadle and where is Terry Durbin now? Here's what we know.

Where is Terry Durbin now? Details explained.

Durbin is serving a 60-year prison sentence at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Ind., and has been incarcerated there since November 2010. His earliest possible release date is Feb. 3, 2039. According to The Winchester News Gazette, he was convicted of felony murder and robbery using force with a deadly weapon.

Durbin was living with his cousin Rick Cassity when the murder occurred. After meeting Cheadle for the first time on Oct. 15, Durbin told his cousin he was thinking about robbing him during the actual drug deal. This was scheduled to go down on Halloween. Next on Durbin's agenda was purchasing a gun, which he did thanks to a man named David Mizner. All that was left was the robbery itself, which went horribly wrong.

What happened to Patrick Cheadle?

Cheadle did not keep his personal drug use and dealing a secret from his friends and family. In preparation for his purchase, Cheadle asked his friend Steven Greer if he was interested in buying some weed. The day before he met with Durbin, Cheadles's daughter said she saw him with approximately $9,000 to $10,000, though her father said he was going to "buy a car." Everyone knew that was code for "buy weed."

Around 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 31, Cheadle got into his green van and headed to Cassity's house in Bartonia, Ind. Both Durbin and Mizner were waiting to meet him there. At some point, Durbin asked Mizner for his cell phone, then got on a call. Not long after, Cheadle's green van drove by. Mizner later testified he heard Durbin tell the person on the phone to turn around. At this point, Durbin walked outside through the kitchen and onto the back deck. That's when Mizner heard a "loud pop."

Durbin returned to the house and told Mizner if he didn't help him, he would be dead too. Cheadle's body was outside on the patio. He was bleeding from the mouth and was already dead. The two men put on gloves then dragged Cheadle's body back into his van. Mizner was instructed to follow Durbin who drove the van to Greenville, Ohio and left it on Elm Street. It was discovered three days later.