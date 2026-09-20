The Light System Launches a Wearable Galvanic Battery Medallion Designed Around 'Energy, Intention and Connection' By Reese Watson Published Sept. 20 2026, 4:46 p.m. ET Source: Galvanic

The Light System has introduced the Galvanic Battery Medallion, a new wearable made with pure copper, zinc alloy and premium brass. Inspired by a form of galvanic technology patented in 1879, the medallion brings a historic multi-metal concept into the present through contemporary craftsmanship and the company’s energetic charging process.

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The launch arrives at a time of growing interest in energy medicine, biofield therapy and other wellness practices that examine the relationship between the human body, energy and personal intention. For The Light System, the Galvanic Battery Medallion offers a physical expression of those ideas. It is designed to be worn as a personal object of intention and connection, with a construction that links material science, historical innovation and energetic understanding. The company describes the product with the line, “More than a medallion. A frequency you wear.”

Although the medallion is new to The Light System, the idea behind it is more than a century old. In 1879, American inventor J.C. Boyd patented Boyd’s Miniature Galvanic Battery. The original device contained 11 small discs made from different metals, including copper, brass and white metal, arranged around a central copper rosette. It was worn around the neck and traditionally positioned close to the heart.

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Boyd’s invention emerged during a period of intense public interest in electricity. Telegraph systems were connecting distant cities, electric lighting was beginning to illuminate homes and streets, and researchers were exploring the relationship between electricity, the nervous system, muscle movement and the human body. Within that environment, galvanic medallions represented an ambitious idea. Instead of relying on a large electrical machine, Boyd condensed a multi-metal arrangement into an object small enough to be worn continuously against the body.

His theory began with a recognized principle of electrochemistry. When dissimilar metals interact in the presence of a conductive substance, an electrical potential can be created between them. Boyd proposed that the natural moisture and mineral content of the skin could act as the activating medium for his miniature wearable battery. In his promotional explanation, Boyd referred to the “natural humidity of the skin.” He believed it could initiate a chemical interaction between the medallion’s metals and produce an extremely subtle galvanic action. His theory involved three basic elements: dissimilar metals, natural skin moisture and galvanic interaction.

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Boyd centered his broader philosophy on the statement, “The blood is the life.” Because the original battery was worn near the heart, he theorized that its galvanic influence could extend beyond the immediate point of contact as blood circulated through the body. These ideas provide historical context for the category, rather than clinical proof of therapeutic benefits. The Light System’s new medallion is best understood as a modern wellness object inspired by this earlier galvanic theory and reinterpreted for people interested in frequency, energy medicine, biofield therapy and intentional living.

The original battery was not an isolated curiosity. Galvanic amulets and other metallic wellness devices appeared in the United States and Europe from the 1870s through the early twentieth century. Surviving examples can now be found in museum and historical medical collections. These objects used various combinations of copper, zinc, brass, iron, nickel and white metal. Some were circular medallions, while others were incorporated into necklaces, belts or chains. Many featured symbolic designs such as rosettes, flowers, crosses, crescents and repeating metallic patterns.

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To their original owners, they were more than decorative jewelry. They represented the possibility that a subtle natural force could be carried directly on the body. The cultural roots of metallic wellness technology reach even further back. Nearly a century before Boyd patented his miniature battery, American physician Elisha Perkins developed a related invention known as Perkins’s Tractors. These instruments consisted of two metal rods that were moved across the body.

Prominent historical figures were associated with testimonials for Perkins’s devices, including Chief Justice John Marshall, minister and geographer Jedidiah Morse, and Yale professor Josiah Meigs. George Washington has also long been reputed to have owned a set, although that story is more accurately presented as historical tradition rather than a definitively established fact. These earlier instruments were not Boyd medallions. They belonged to the broader metallic wellness movement that created the cultural foundation for later galvanic devices.

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The Light System has drawn from that history to create its own distinctive interpretation. The Galvanic Battery Medallion uses pure copper as a foundational conductive metal with a long history in galvanic devices. Zinc alloy supplies a contrasting material within the construction. Premium brass, itself a copper-based alloy, gives the medallion warmth, structure and visual balance. Its concentric design honors the circular arrangements found in historical galvanic medallions. Each metallic component contributes to a larger unified pattern, visually expressing the relationship between individual elements and the complete system.

The company also applies its energetic charging process to the finished medallion. This addition places the product within The Light System’s broader approach to frequency and energetic wellness. For those exploring energy medicine or biofield therapy, the medallion can serve as a tangible point of focus for personal intention, energetic awareness and connection.

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That may ultimately be the product’s strongest appeal. Jewelry has always carried meaning beyond its materials. People wear objects to preserve memories, express beliefs, establish rituals and direct attention toward what matters to them. The Galvanic Battery Medallion continues that tradition through the specific language of metals, frequency and energy. The Light System has not simply reproduced an antique. It has taken the foundation of a nineteenth-century galvanic concept and reimagined it through modern materials, craftsmanship and energetic understanding.