The New Normal: Why More People Are Turning to Online Therapy By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 26 2026, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Therapy used to come with a familiar picture: a quiet office, a waiting room, and a weekly appointment that required getting across town. Today, that picture looks very different. A session might happen in a bedroom, in a parked car during a lunch break, or on the couch after the kids are asleep.

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That shift is more than a pandemic-era habit that never went away. Online therapy has become a regular part of mental health care, giving people another way to fit support into lives that are already packed with work, family, school, and everything in between.

To understand why virtual care has remained popular, this article draws on current guidance from the American Psychological Association and recent research on how people are using telehealth for mental health support.

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Convenience Changed What Therapy Can Look Like

One of online therapy’s biggest draws is simple: it removes the commute. Someone no longer has to find a therapist near the office, leave work early, sit in traffic, or arrange transportation just to attend a session.

That can make a real difference for people with demanding schedules. Parents may have an easier time booking around childcare. Remote workers can avoid losing a large chunk of the day to travel. People living far from mental health providers may also be able to reach professionals they could not reasonably visit in person.

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Digital mental health is expanding beyond video appointments, too. The growing conversation around AI therapy shows just how comfortable people have become turning to technology when they need emotional support. AI tools and online therapy with a licensed clinician are not the same thing, though, and understanding that difference matters when choosing care.

Technology does not have to replace the human relationship at the center of therapy. In many cases, it simply changes how that relationship is accessed. That flexibility can make it easier for someone to keep an appointment on a busy day instead of skipping care altogether. Convenience also matters for people who travel often or have unpredictable work schedules. A virtual session can make therapy easier to fit into a changing routine, as long as the provider can legally offer care where the patient is located.

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Online Therapy Is Becoming an Option, Not a Backup Plan

Virtual therapy was once easy to view as the second-best choice for someone who could not make it into an office. That assumption is getting harder to maintain. Recent data shows that telehealth remains a meaningful part of outpatient mental health care. Among Americans ages 18 to 44 in a recent study, 27.8 percent used telehealth alone for outpatient mental health services, while another 21.5 percent used a mix of virtual and in-person care. In-person treatment still led the pack, but digital care clearly did not disappear when offices reopened.

That staying power makes sense when you view therapy through the lens of everyday life. The best format is often the one a person can attend consistently and comfortably. Privacy can play a role, too. Walking into a therapist’s office may feel intimidating for someone trying therapy for the first time. Logging in from a familiar space can make the process feel more approachable. Younger adults who already communicate through screens may also find virtual conversations less unusual than previous generations did.

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There are still questions worth asking before choosing an online provider. Is the therapist appropriately licensed? What privacy protections does the platform use? Will insurance cover the sessions? Does the format fit the type of support you're seeking? Those details matter. Online therapy is a delivery method, not a guarantee that every platform, provider, or approach will be the right match.

Consumers are advised to pay close attention to therapist credentials, privacy practices, and payment or insurance policies when considering online therapy. Taking a few minutes to check those basics can help separate professional care from services that merely look like therapy.

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The same idea applies to the technology itself. A polished app or fast response does not automatically mean a service provides licensed mental health care. People considering virtual support should look closely at who is providing the service, what their credentials are, and what happens to personal information shared through the platform.

Mental Health Care Is Meeting People Where They Are

The lasting rise of online therapy says something larger about how people now approach mental health. Support no longer has to happen in one specific room, at one specific time, in one specific way. For someone who prefers face-to-face conversation, traditional therapy may still feel best. Someone else may want a fully virtual routine. A third person may choose a hybrid approach, switching between office visits and video sessions as life changes.

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That flexibility may be one reason online therapy feels less like a trend and more like part of the mental health landscape. The technology itself is not the biggest story. The bigger shift is that people have more choices for how they seek help. Those choices can also reduce practical barriers that once made therapy harder to maintain. Transportation, distance, scheduling, and time away from work can all influence whether someone sticks with treatment. Virtual care cannot remove every obstacle, but it can make the process easier for some people.