‘The Pain Is Irreversible’: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Gets 15 Years in Matthew Perry Case ‘You Supplied an Addict’: Family Breaks Silence By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 9 2026, 6:32 a.m. ET Source: NBC Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, the beloved star of Friends, died in 2023 from a drug overdose. Now, the so-called "Ketamine Queen" who supplied him with the drugs has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Jasveena Sangha pleaded guilty to working with another dealer to provide Perry with vials of ketamine, including the one that killed the 54-year-old actor.

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Source: Mega Matthew Perry's death in 2023 was due to an overdose.

As per a BBC report, Perry’s family was present during the sentencing and issued an emotional statement that had Sangha in tears. She took full responsibility for her actions in court, realising the hurt that she had caused. Prosecutors had filed for a 15-year sentence for the dealer before she received it, claiming that she had little regard for the harm that she had caused.

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Matthew Perry’s Step-Father Doesn’t “hate” Jasveena Sangha

Matthew Perry’s stepfather and stepmother were present at the sentencing. Keith Morrison addressed Sangha directly during her sentencing. He said, "I don't hate you. You're a drug dealer. You supplied an addict”

Keith Morrison, the stepfather of the late Matthew Perry, said in a statement, "we miss Matthew dreadfully, of course, and I feel bad for the family of the perpetrator here as well. Nobody won today.” https://t.co/8gTL8cltIk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 9, 2026 Source: @TODAYshow Morrison spoke at the sentencing, along with Perry's step-mother.

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Debby Perry, the late actor’s step-mother, also addressed Sangha, saying, “The pain you caused is irreversible. You clearly had a talent for making money, but you chose to hurt people. How sad.”

Morrison further addressed Sangha, talking about how he feels bad for her. As reported, Sangha was visibly emotional in court. Morrison said, “You have to have a heart of stone to wake up every morning and make a business out of feeding off the addictions of vulnerable people who are desperate for drugs. Then, when you're forced to confront what you have done, if you don't feel some sense of shame or sorrow, then you're not even human. And she is clearly human. She is now facing the sentence.”

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Jasveena Sangha Was Accused With Four Other Suppliers

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine, was sentenced in December 2025 to 30 months in prison. Dr. Mark Chavez, accused of selling the drug to the actor, was also sentenced that month to three months of home detention, followed by three years of supervised release.

"Ketamine Queen" pleads guilty in Matthew Perry's death case



Jasvin "Jas" Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges that led to the death of actor Matthew Perry.



Sangha admitted to five charges, including distributing ketamine that… pic.twitter.com/qekSqMcom6 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 19, 2025 Source: @nexta_tv The Ketamine Queen was among 4 other suppliers that have been charged.