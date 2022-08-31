'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Will Not be Filmed in New Zealand — Details on the Second Season

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone," the show's bio states.

With what may be Prime Video's biggest television premiere to date, die-hard LOTR fans are already wondering if there will be a Season 2. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the longevity of the series.