The Rise and Fall of E-bikes in California By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 8 2026, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock The Rise and Fall of E-bikes in California

E-bikes are an eco-friendly alternative to cars that also encourage exercise and reduce road traffic. The availability of rental e-bikes in metropolitan areas has aided the meteoric rise in use for riders of all ages. However, they come with significant risk and nearly no oversight. In recent years, e-bikes have grown into a liability at best, a nuisance at worst.

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Rented e-bikes are often found scattered across California’s metropolitan areas on sidewalks, curbs, and even on roads, creating accidents for both pedestrians and drivers. Reckless or inexperienced e-bike riders, especially children and teenagers, may also cause or be involved in accidents, leaving themselves and pedestrians severely injured. Now, California lawmakers are trying to put stricter guidelines in place to help lower the skyrocketing accident rates. Partnering with a personal injury lawyer in California like BD&J can be a great help in getting you the compensation you deserve after an accident.

E-Bike Classes

There are three e-bike types. They are differentiated by speed, motor, and usage. E-bikes cannot exceed a speed limit of 28 mph, and any vehicle that goes above that must be registered to the DMV.

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Class 1

Class 1 e-bikes are the most similar to a pedal-powered bicycle. The electric motor is powered by the cyclist pedaling, and its top speed reaches 20 mph. These e-bikes are perfect for commuting, trail riding, and anyone who wants to get an extra boost in their fitness goals.

Class 2

Class 2 e-bikes have a motor that helps the bike move along without pedaling. They can reach top speeds of 20 mph with the help of a motor. The motor helps riders seamlessly start pedaling after a complete stop. Class 2 e-bikes are ideal for delivery workers, casual riders, and those who would need assistance riding a bike for an extended period. However, some of these bikes are barred from riding on certain roads, so it’s best to review your city or county laws on them.

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Class 3

Class 3 e-bikes are the fastest of the e-bikes as they reach top speeds of 28 mph. Most of these e-bikes are similar to class 1 pedal-assisted bikes. Some come with throttles like those in class 2 that assist in throttling a bike to speeds of 20 mph. Unlike the other two e- bikes, class 3 e-bikes are not allowed on trails and other pedestrian-heavy roads. They must be operated on the road, bike lanes, and other car-heavy roads. All drivers must wear a helmet when operating these e-bikes.

Problems with E-Bikes in California

In recent years, the popularity of e-bikes has skyrocketed amongst cyclists. Adding in the innovation of rented e-bikes scattered throughout various metropolitan areas, user safety is at an all-time low.

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Poor Oversight

E-bikes can be rented in various main cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco with no driver’s license or ID. While many of these hub cities have bike racks to accommodate these bikes, many renters throw them on the street or on the road. This careless attitude can lead to accidents since e-bikes are hidden from turning vehicles, and can pose a tripping hazard to pedestrians.

Riders, especially young children or teenagers, often are not aware of e-bike safety rules and regulations. Many neglect protective gear and are unaware of the rules of the road for bicycles, including right-of-way and turning signals. This lack of education can cause many injuries when fast, powerful e-bikes are treated as everyday children’s bicycles.

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Vague Marketing

E-bike marketing plays a role in the public assumption that e-bikes are safe for kids. Many times, e-bikes are marketed as a bike for all ages, when they reach speeds similar to those of four-wheelers, jet skis, and dirt bikes, with the added danger of riding around large cars and trucks.

This lack of transparency had led to parents giving their children e-bikes only to later realize the dangers. To combat this, companies like Amazon are stopping the sale of e-bikes that go over local speed limits in California.

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What Hospitals See

Many hospitals have reported increases of knee injuries, severe head injuries, and fatalities. Some of the more common injuries include broken limbs, neck and spinal cord injuries, and orthopedic issues such as torn ACLs and rotator cuffs.

Increased Fatalities

In addition to these severe injuries, fatalities have also increased. Many e-bike drivers do not wear helmets and other safety gear when riding. While drivers of class 1 and class 2 e-bikes are not legally required to wear helmets, it’s best to wear one anyway to lessen any potential damage. However, when crashing into a pedestrian at top speeds, it can lead to a fatal injury.

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What Lawmakers Are Doing

Lawmakers are currently rallying to create stricter guidelines for e-bikes. This includes impounding e-bikes if the driver does not provide a license. Some have made calls for registration and license plates for certain e-bikes and lowering speed limits. Many lawmakers have also called for punishments for adults who allow their children to operate e-bikes dangerously.

What Can I Do If I’m in an E-Bike Accident?

If you find yourself struck by an e-bike, treat it like any other traffic accident. Collect the contact information of the rider, their parents (if they’re minors), and any photos or videos of the scene to protect your account of the story. Contact your insurance company to start a claim. Even if you feel fine, visit a hospital to check yourself for any injuries. Obtain a record of your visit to provide your insurance company.