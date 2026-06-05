The Smart Traveler’s Guide to Egypt’s Sleeper Trains and Nile Cruises A Nile cruise will involve traveling around 133 miles and seeing some of the most important historical monuments in the world. By Distractify Staff Published June 5 2026, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

One of the unique places in the world where traveling becomes an experience worth having is Egypt. Travelers usually fly into Cairo, see the pyramids, then take a one-hour domestic flight to Luxor or Aswan and forget about everything else. This is practical, yet it leaves out the two unique experiences that could be found while visiting this place. By planning an Egypt tour with the overnight train and cruise along the Nile from Luxor to Aswan, you will change the whole essence of your vacation, as the two trips are not just means of transport but also the best moments of your journey.

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The Egypt Sleeper Train

The train ride usually lasts 10 to 13 hours from Cairo to either Luxor or Aswan, and this is precisely why it is worth doing. Travelers can board in the evening, spend a night sleeping in the desert, and arrive at their destination by morning with an entire day ahead of them. It acts as a sort of hotel, saving both time and money but not compromising on the experience itself.

This transport service operates under the company name Abela Trains, which transports about 500,000 passengers per year. Non-Egyptian citizens can only purchase tickets on the Abela Trains official website or travel agency as there are two different systems used among locals and foreigners. Payments for tickets should be made in USD or another foreign currency; therefore, it's better to check prices beforehand.

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Each cabin accommodates two people and is equipped with bunk beds, sink, clean linen, and a pillow. Dinner and breakfast are included in the fare of the train, so you get good value from the journey in terms of money spent. The atmosphere is cozy rather than luxurious; travelers say that they have trouble sleeping because of noise and vibrations during the ride.

It is more practical to take the train from Giza Station for those traveling around the pyramids because Ramses Station in the center of Cairo is very noisy and confusing. Moreover, Giza Station is only about 20 minutes farther from Ramses. It is wise to make your reservations two weeks in advance, especially during the peak season between October and March.

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The Nile Cruise from Luxor to Aswan

A Nile cruise from Luxor to Aswan will involve traveling around 133 miles and seeing some of the most important historical monuments in the world. A typical trip involves staying for four days and three nights, but there are trips lasting five days, which are best for travelers who would rather take their time when visiting temples. Usually, all Egypt tour packages offer the option of taking the sleeper train to Aswan, going on a cruise between those two cities, and flying back to Cairo.

All major sites covered during a standard Nile cruise are from different periods in ancient Egyptian history. For instance, Karnak Temple in Luxor is a huge place of worship, and it features a hall called Hypostyle Hall where 134 huge columns stand, rising high enough above any person walking between them. On the other hand, Valley of the Kings is located on the west bank and contains 60 royal tombs, each with walls beautifully painted in color and remaining intact for more than 3,000 years.

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To the south lies the temple of Horus of Edfu, which is one of the best preserved of the ancient Egyptian temples and can be reached by horse carriage from the quayside of most cruise ships, making this particular journey memorable long after the cruise itself is over. Following this site will be Kom Ombo, which is a unique double temple dedicated to two gods at once and built directly on the Nile to provide a reflection in the water when it gets dark at dusk.

Finally, the cruise arrives at the island where the Temple of Philae is located, which can only be reached by motorboat. The temple of Philae has columns of stone that stand out above the water level and form a truly picturesque scene that no photos ever seem to quite capture right.

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How to Choose the Right Cruise

Selecting the appropriate cruise involves moving past the cost. The costs begin with $630 USD for the basic package that lasts for three nights; however, the costs increase significantly for luxury cruises. Nevertheless, the price does not reveal much about the value offered. The most important aspect of the experience would be the Egyptologist accompanying the cruise to help you understand its significance.

The Egyptologist makes sure that your experience is worth more than just a visit to ruins. The inscriptions in Edfu tell the entire story of Horus. The surgical equipment depicted in Kom Ombo reveals the advanced medical knowledge of the Egyptians. Without an Egyptologist to interpret those pictures, you will miss out on the history behind them. TripAdvisor and TourRadar sometimes list guides among the reviews.

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It would be beneficial to ensure that one knows what the total cost covers before making any bookings. There are cruises that include everything from meals to entrance fees and guided tours in the total cost, whereas other cruise companies charge for each one individually.

Combining Both into One Itinerary

The best solution would be to make sure that each method of transport fulfills its unique purpose. First, fly into Cairo and spend two to three days in the vicinity of the pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, which officially opened its doors in December 2025 and boasts the whole collection of treasures of King Tutankhamen. Afterward, take the night train towards Luxor and start cruising down the river in the morning.