The Two Unaired 'Jackass' Stunts That Finally Made It Into 'Best and Last' Knoxville talked about how one stunt started it all for the Jackass franchise, and how the other is the only stunt/prank that he regrets having done at all. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 7 2026, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Jackass: Best and Last is the last outing in the franchise. It compiles some of the greatest hits into a single montage alongside a number of never-before-seen stunts.

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Among that new footage are two stunts that trace back to the earliest days of the franchise’s pilot, one that led to a crew member’s arrest, and another too extreme to ever air on television.

One Stunt Almost Saw Knoxville Get Shot

As with most Jackass installments, Best and Last includes footage too extreme or too graphic for television. That includes a segment showing Johnny Knoxville, the mastermind behind the franchise, with several guns drawn on him by police.

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Jackass: Best and Last was a fun time. It was rare to see Johnny Knoxville get emotional since this is the last ride. The new stunts are good but the never before seen footage was really cool. I love this series. I hope @SamiZayn watches it, then he and Knoxville can hug it out. pic.twitter.com/GuJIOEw4NU — Alan Martinez (@AlanPressStart) July 6, 2026

In the stunt, Knoxville posed as an escaped convict, walking into a hardware store in an orange jumpsuit with dirt on his face and handcuffs on his wrists, asking for a hacksaw. Bystanders quickly left the store and called the police, and several carloads of officers arrived with guns drawn. Once the situation was resolved, the production was banned from filming in West Hollywood for a decade.

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Knoxville has said he regretted how the incident played out, since it led to the arrest of Veena Mehta, one of the show’s producers, rather than himself. “It got a huge reaction, and four or five carloads of cops show up, and they all have their guns out. One of our producers got arrested, Veena Mehta got arrested, and I regretted that because I was on the set. I was the one who should have got arrested, but I really didn't know how things worked,” he said on Steve O’s Wild Ride podcast in 2024.

Another Prank Did Actually See Knoxville Get Shot

Knoxville and the Jackass crew have had numerous near-death experiences over the years, but the stunt that effectively started the franchise was filmed before Jackass existed as a show and before MTV was ever involved. Knoxville set out to test self-defense equipment on himself, including a bulletproof vest, with a crew member on hand to film it.

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jackass best and last is like boyhood for freaks because we watched them film and age for 25+ years. pic.twitter.com/qj6TM1WxzV — kenzie xcx 🦋 (@kenzie__xcx) July 2, 2026