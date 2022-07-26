The TikTok "Timer Challenge" Is the Latest Trend to Steer Clear of on the App

WARNING: Do not attempt to replicate the "Timer Challenge" as it is in direct violation of TikTok's rules against suicide, self-harm, and dangerous acts.

This disturbing new trend on TikTok can quite literally only be described as a call for help. Essentially, the "Timer Challenge" is when a user sets up a timer on their phone alongside a caption such as "let's see who cares." The timer is being used in a fictional sense to represent how much time the user posting it says they have left to live.