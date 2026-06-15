Tom Holland and Zendaya’s First Red Carpet in Years Has the Internet Melting The couple reunited on the red carpet for the first time in years while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 15 2026, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya are appearing in two blockbusters this summer. The Odyssey sees Tom Holland play Telemachus, while Zendaya plays the goddess Athena. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Marvel's first Spider-Man film since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it will star Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya as Michelle Jones Watson.

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Source: MEGA

The two are scheduled to appear on two separate red carpets this summer. The first reunion has already taken place during the promotional tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theatres on July 30.

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Holland and Zendaya Star in Two Major Summer Releases

However, Holland has previously revealed that there are strict boundaries when it comes to attending red carpet events as both Zendaya’s partner and co-star. Speaking to Men’s Health, the actor revealed that he prefers not to walk the red carpet with her “because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment,” Holland said, adding “And if we go together, it’s about us.”

Source: MEGA

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While the buzz has been building for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will explore a darker side of Spider-Man four years after his identity was erased from everyone's minds, Holland's The Odyssey has faced backlash over the casting of non-Greek actors and the choice to cast Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

Fans Respond to the Couple's Public Appearances

The Odyssey will be released on July 17, allowing the Hollywood actors to have two of their biggest films in theatres at the same time.

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Zendaya & Tom Holland photographed at the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' photocall in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/JxiM4QUOug — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) June 15, 2026