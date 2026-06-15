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Tom Holland and Zendaya’s First Red Carpet in Years Has the Internet Melting

The couple reunited on the red carpet for the first time in years while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Anuraag Chatterjee - Author
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Published June 15 2026, 12:14 p.m. ET

Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya are appearing in two blockbusters this summer. The Odyssey sees Tom Holland play Telemachus, while Zendaya plays the goddess Athena. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be Marvel's first Spider-Man film since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it will star Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya as Michelle Jones Watson.

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Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: MEGA

The two are scheduled to appear on two separate red carpets this summer. The first reunion has already taken place during the promotional tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theatres on July 30.

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Holland and Zendaya Star in Two Major Summer Releases

However, Holland has previously revealed that there are strict boundaries when it comes to attending red carpet events as both Zendaya’s partner and co-star. Speaking to Men’s Health, the actor revealed that he prefers not to walk the red carpet with her “because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment,” Holland said, adding “And if we go together, it’s about us.”

Tom Holland has quite the summer ahead of him
Source: MEGA
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While the buzz has been building for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will explore a darker side of Spider-Man four years after his identity was erased from everyone's minds, Holland's The Odyssey has faced backlash over the casting of non-Greek actors and the choice to cast Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

Fans Respond to the Couple's Public Appearances

The Odyssey will be released on July 17, allowing the Hollywood actors to have two of their biggest films in theatres at the same time.

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Tom Holland is also rumored to be part of Marvel's other upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to feature characters from across the MCU and potentially outside it.

While a limited cast list has been released, Holland's involvement has not been announced. Reports have suggested Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, both of whom appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, could return for Secret Wars.

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