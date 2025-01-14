'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Star Tony Slattery Dies at 65 — His Cause of Death Revealed Tony Slattery died from a heart attack on Jan. 14, 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 14 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions addiction and child sex abuse. British actor and comedian Tony Slattery, best known as a regular on the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has passed away. His death was confirmed in a statement via BBC by his longtime partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson. He was 65 years old.

"It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning," Mark said. So, what happened? Here's what we know so far about the cause of Tony Slattery's death.

Source: Mega (L-R) Alison Dowling, Tony Slattery, and Sue Robbie.

What was Tony Slattery's cause of death?

In his statement, Mark disclosed that Tony Slattery died "following a heart attack" he suffered on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Born on Nov. 9, 1959, Tony rose to fame as a regular performer on the hit improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? The show, which features performers creating comedic scenes through short improv games based on audience or host suggestions, showcased Tony's quick wit, charismatic stage presence, and ability to create humor on the spot.

Tony was a fan favorite, appearing alongside fellow Comedy Store Players such as Paul Merton, Josie Lawrence, and Sandi Toksvig, as well as notable figures like Rory Bremner and Sir Stephen Fry. He was featured in 48 episodes of the show from 1988 to 1995, and his departure had a notable impact on the show's ratings.

In addition to his work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Tony made appearances in sitcoms like Just A Gigolo and That's Love and starred in several other television programs. His film career included roles in Peter’s Friends, The Crying Game, Carry On Columbus, and How to Get Ahead in Advertising. Tony had recently been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery's Rambling Club, in October 2024.