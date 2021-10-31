The 'Tournament of Houses' Quiz Show Is the Ultimate Test for 'Harry Potter' Fans

One thing so many of us can love about the universe of Harry Potter is that it has become the gift that keeps on giving. Even though the books and movies ended years ago, we're still getting spinoffs, Broadway shows, video games, and more. Fans regularly keep up with where the characters would be in life today. Now, we're getting another expansion to keep us going.

Harry Potter: Tournament of Houses is an upcoming TV quiz show featuring some big names including ones you'll recognize from the movies. But when is the release date? Here's what we know about the show and when you can watch it. Maybe watch all the movies again to make sure you're ready for the challenge.

Over the course of four nights, all four Hogwarts Houses, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin will compete against one another for the title of House Cup Champion. The challenges include answering questions but also knowing about different props and characters seen in the Wizarding World.

According to TBS , Tournament of Houses is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, The Sorcerer's Stone (The Philosopher's Stone in the UK). There will be tons of trivia about the Wizarding World and special guest stars will make an appearance including Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy in the movies. Simon Fisher-Becker who played The Fat Friar, Luke Youngblood who played Lee Jordan, and Shirley Henderson who played Moaning Myrtle will also make appearances.

Tournament of Houses is a four-night event that begins on Nov. 28, 2021. Being brought to fans by TBS and Cartoon Network, it will be hosted by legendary actress Helen Mirren who is known for her roles in projects like the Fast & Furious films including F9, The Fate of the Furious, Hobbs & Shaw, and more.

What do winners of 'Tournament of Houses' win?

We already know that the House Cup is on the line. But according to TV Insider, winners will also receive a shopping spree at the Harry Potter NYC Store, tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, a trip to the Harry Potter: The Exhibition touring experience, a three-day vacation at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, and an advanced screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

But the players on the show won't necessarily be alone. Fans at home can get in on the action by playing along on the Wizarding World website. In the first episode, we will see Gryffindor and Hufflepuff face off against each other. It will be a bracket-style competition and although there is a live studio audience, it won't be any help to the contestants.