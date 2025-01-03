“OMG a Hospital of All Places?!” — Woman in Wheelchair Slams Truck Driver for Blocking Her Car "I would have IMMEDIATELY called a tow truck." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 3 2025, 4:00 a.m. ET

Depending on the state you're living in, parking in a handicapped spot can come with a variety of punitive measures. In New Jersey, for instance, offenders can be hit with a $250 fine along with up to 90 days of community service. And while those who park in these spots may think they're really not inconveniencing anyone, a la Larry David in this Curb Your Enthusiasm scene where he uses the bathroom stall designated for disabled individuals, doing so could cause big problems for those who require these spaces.

Like Harlie (@thisisharlie) a wheelchair bound TikToker who had access to her car stonewalled from an inconsiderate pickup driver. The truck in question was sandwiched between two handicapped spots. What's worse is that they did so inside of a hospital's parking garage. The one place you would think a higher likelihood of someone needing a handicap spot would be in. She documented the frustrating incident in a viral clip that's accrued over 8.1 million views on the platform.

"I am leaving the hospital. I am handicapped — a wheelchair user, and I can't get into my car." Harlie says at the top of her video. Next, she shows why this is the case. Her clip transitions to a shot of a truck that is blocking her vehicle, preventing her from entering it and leaving the parking lot.

"Because this big truck is parked in the ramp for both me and the handicapped car next to me. This is supposed to be cleared," she says, before directing her camera lens at an orange cone that's resting on the ground. "There's a cone."

Furthermore, she highlights that the driver of the truck doesn't have a tag on it indicating that they themselves are a handicapped driver. "They're not handicapped. They don't have a placard, they're just taking up this whole ramp space."

Afterward, she records the space between the truck and her vehicle, which looks like a mint green Mini Cooper. Dangling from its rear-view mirror is a white and blue handicapped placard. "I can't fit my chair in between there."

Moreover, she states that the parking facility itself didn't seem to be doing much to assist her with her issue. "Called the garage 20 minutes ago and nobody is coming," she says into the camera as she records herself rolling in her wheelchair through the parking garage.

Left with no other options, she said that she's going to inform local law enforcement of the situation. "So I'm just gonna call the police. Because this is so dumb." So how did Harlie's situation pan out? After resolving to call the cops, the clip cuts to her at home.

"I'm home. They wouldn't tow them but they gave them a ticket, so that's something." However, Harlie said that she was further inconvenienced by the situation. Because the truck wasn't moved, she wasn't able to get her chair in the car's passenger seat.

This is where she needs to have the car placed in order to access it to facilitate getting in and out of the car and into the chair more easily. "But my chair is in the trunk because I couldn't put it in the passenger seat. So now I have to wait and figure out how to get out of my f--king car."

Further venting her frustrations, she says towards the end of her clip: "It costs zero dollars to not be an a--hole. So just don't be one. Thank you for coming to my TED talk." In the video's caption, she explained how she was ultimately able to get her car out of the parking garage and her wheelchair inside her vehicle.

According to the TikToker, a kind parking garage employee facilitated the chair stowing. "To the lady working in the garage that helped me with my chair, you are a queen and I hope you hit every green light on the way home."

Several TikTokers who responded to her video chimed in with helpful advice in the event she ever comes across a similar situation. One person recommended that she phone a private towing company directly, as they will gladly seize the chance to make some money.

"You can call a tow company yourself. Many will jump at the opportunity to tow a vehicle like that," they wrote. Someone else definitely didn't recommend getting back at someone who parks like this in a non-destructive, but just annoying way.

"Don’t carry 5mm ball bearings with you. Don’t remove tire stem cap, place ball inside cap, put cap back in place, ball pushes valve stopper and slowly lets out all the air. No damage, major nuisance," they penned.

