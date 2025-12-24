A Strange Tip Sent to the FBI Alleges Donald Trump Was Present When a Baby Was Murdered This is quite the tip. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Dec. 24 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division provides a wide array of services to the bureau. It's located in West Virginia and includes the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC). It was previously run by Sid Patel, who was a guest on the FBI's podcast, Inside the FBI, in January 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Patel, one of their jobs is to function as the central intake system for processing all tips and threats coming into the FBI. "We get about 4,500 tips a day," said Patel, "and those calls spike based on what we see in the news." Following the rollout of the Epstein files in December 2025, one tip sent to the FBI has caught the public's attention. It was sent to the bureau in August 2020, and alleges that Donald Trump was present when a baby was murdered on Lake Michigan.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump allegedly saw a baby killed on Lake Michigan.

The tip was a follow-up to a previous tip that the person sent in a few weeks prior. This time, they opted to use their real name as opposed to a pseudonym, though that and all personal information have been redacted. They claimed an investigator with the FBI/NYPD Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force called them to discuss the tip. The tipster was hoping to get the investigator's contact information so they could follow up on the case.

They then provided the original information again. According to them, from approximately May to September 1984, they were allegedly sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and others on a yacht on Lake Michigan. At the time, they claimed to be 13 years old and pregnant. These alleged acts were reportedly facilitated by the victim's uncle.

Article continues below advertisement

The victim also said Donald Trump was present during some of the alleged abuse and paid money to force them to do something. That information was redacted. Things took an even darker turn when the victim said they gave birth to their baby, which was "disposed of" by their uncle in Lake Michigan. None of this has been confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has a tenuous connection to the state of Michigan.

Trump was at the height of his fame and popularity in the 1980s and was beloved by many in New York City. He was described by The New York Times in an April 1984 profile as the "man of the hour." This was partially due to his recent purchase of the New Jersey Generals, a franchise in the now-defunct United States Football League. Every time you turned on the television or opened the newspaper, there Trump was. Some things never change.