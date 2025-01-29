TV Stars, Athletes, and More Famous Faces Hit Circa Las Vegas A brand new season of the hit reality show 'Pawn Stars' debuted recently – with the majority of it being filmed inside of Circa. By Reese Watson Published Jan. 29 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Circa

Circa Resort & Casino is known to be the go-to spot for TV stars, musicians, athletes, and all the like – which seemed to prove even more true in recent weeks.

Source: Circa

Wednesday evening, a brand new season of the hit reality show, Pawn Stars, debuted – with the majority of it being filmed inside of Circa. Rick Harrison met with famous pop star, Taylor Dayne, in the resort’s luxurious Sunset Suite. There, she was sifting through the most iconic performance pieces of her decades-long career to have auctioned off. The two figured it would be a perfect way to celebrate her 35 years of stardom!

Source: Circa

Also stopping by downtown Las Vegas’s newest resort was former professional football player and Super Bowl XXXVII Champion for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Warren Sapp. He was seen enjoying a delicious dinner at Circa’s renowned steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime. The former defensive tackle also met with restaurant co-owner/namesake, Chef Barry S. Dakake, on the red carpet for a photo op! Pictured next to Warren in green is Michael Giordano, a partner at Cirrus Aviation Services.

Source: Circa

The longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion in history, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and current UFC Lightweight Champion, Islam Makhachev, recently met with their buddy Barry as well. Interestingly enough, this encounter was the evening before Khabib was “asked to deplane” a Frontier Airlines flight after a disagreement over sitting in an exit-row seat.

Source: Circa

The famous faces at Barry’s Downtown Prime didn’t end there – WWE powerhouse of the SmackDown brand Randy Orton, his wife Kim, and his father Bob Orton Jr., feasted on various top-notch dishes. Randy’s father is an American semi-retired professional wrestler known for his ring name, “Cowboy” Bob Orton. The father/son duo took a tour of the steakhouse’s kitchen and snapped a photo with the head chef as well.

Source: Circa