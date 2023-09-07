Home > Viral News > Trending “I’d Be Calling Support” — Uber Eats Driver Attaches His Realtor Business Card to Orders A realtor who drives for Uber Eats found a unique marketing opportunity with his side hustle, but t By Mustafa Gatollari Sep. 7 2023, Published 7:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ryansmithrealtor2

The old saying "dress for the job you want, not the job you have," may not really make much sense in today's workforce, as there are billionaires who walk around rocking looks that folks probably aren't rushing to try and steal and then post a pic on the 'gram to show off their latest fit.

But there is something to be said of making the most out of a current situation in order to demonstrate how badly you want to work at another venture. Like when Michael Jordan was kicked off of his high school basketball team, he embodied the work tenacious work ethic of someone who had to prove he was good enough to go pro.

And while Uber Eats driver and realtor Ryan Smith isn't in the pursuit of a lucrative NBA career that would see him on posters dunking over folks in the paint, he is trying to capitalize on his food delivery business in order to nab himself a customer he can help broker a home sale for.

He posted his unique approach to TikTok (@ryansmithrealtor2) in a video montage showing off a variety of orders he affixed his business card to.

The first order, which appears to be from Taco Bell, introduces the concept with a text overlay that reads: "Sending my cards out with my deliveries!"

The next is one from Starbucks, it looks like every one of the orders he makes for Uber Eats doesn't just feature his business card but also a handwritten note on a post-it introducing himself as well. "Have to get creative! Lol" he writes in the second overlay.

The third doesn't appear to be from a popular chain restaurant, but the receipt indicates that the customer, Nicole G., was jonesing for "Traditional Lanzhou Hand-pulled Beef Noodles" "Think outside the box," Ryan writes in the last image.

It appears that many other users on the platform were divided over Smith's methods in attempting to secure new clients. One person remarked, "no chance in hell am I calling the door dash guy to buy a house"

Ryan responded to the individual, writing that he understood where they were coming from and ideally would like to devote their time entirely selling houses but need to make cash in the meantime: "I get it. But I’m only doing this Uber eats driving until I can sell a house or two. Then I can stop and focus 100% on being an agent."

However, there were several other folks who wrote that they respected Ryan's hustle and determination, like this person who said: "I don’t see the problem here. Just throw it out if you don’t want it lol! I respect his devotion."

Another lauded his ingenuity: "Ignore the haters!!! This is an awesome idea, why are people so angry over a tiny piece of paper? It’s so smart & creative :)"

According to a May 2023 piece posted by Bankrate, a staggering amount of American employees say that it is imperative they have a side hustle and if they didn't, it would be impossible for them to otherwise make ends meet: 39% of all US workers are working additional jobs, with 44% of those with side hustles stating they think they're always going to need one.