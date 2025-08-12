One of the Victims of the Clairton Coke Works Explosion Was a Great Guy and Father of Three "He's probably one of the best coworkers I've ever had." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 12 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Timothy Quinn

An explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, Penn. has left at least two people dead and 10 injured. According to a Facebook post from Allegheny County Emergency Services (ACES), police and firefighters were called to the scene on Aug. 11. The ACES continued providing updates, which included a news conference two hours after the incident occurred. At the time, they were still searching for missing workers.

Local residents told CBS News that they felt their houses shake from the explosion, which happened at around 11 a.m. Scott Buckiso, a senior vice president at U.S. Steel, said in a press conference that this is a tragedy the company "wants to understand," per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Here's what we know about the victims.

The U.S. Steel plant explosion outside of Pittsburgh has claimed two victims.

According to WTAE, the medical examiner has only identified one of the two victims. Timothy Quinn, 39, was an employee at the steel mill and was pronounced dead at the scene. Trisha Quinn, the victim's sister, spoke with the outlet before she was told of her brother's death. The distraught sibling said that another employee saw her brother's body being loaded into the ambulance, telling Trisha they thought he looked deceased.

Trisha went on to say that her family couldn't get any answers about her brother. They lived 45 minutes away and had trouble getting to Pittsburgh quickly. "We can't go to every hospital," she said. "It's just — We need to know where our loved ones are right now." She continued, "It's heartbreaking. He has three kids that are messaging me every two minutes. We need answers." The steel mill later confirmed Timothy's death. The identity of the other victim has not been revealed at this time.

David Wheatley, a friend and coworker of Timothy's, told CBS News he was a "good dude" who would "give you the shirt off his back." Every time Wheatley saw Timothy he would always give him a smile. "I can't really explain it more than that. He's probably one of the best coworkers I've ever had." Timothy had a partner and was a father of three.

Clairton Coke Works has faced pollution issues in the past.

Residents in the area reported seeing large plumes of smoke coming from the steel plant. In 2019, Clairton Coke Works settled a 2017 lawsuit for $8.5 million, which involved spending "$6.5 million to reduce soot emissions and noxious odors from the Clairton coke-making facility," per WTAE. After a December 2018 fire damaged the facility’s sulfur pollution controls, the company faced lawsuits accusing it of violating clean air laws.

Multiple explosions occurred today at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works in Clairton, PA. Since then, my Administration has been in constant contact with labor leaders and local officials, and I’ve spoken with @ACE_Innamorato to reiterate that the Commonwealth is here to provide any… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) August 11, 2025

U.S. Steel CEO David B. Burritt released a statement to the Post-Gazette saying their top priority is the safety and well-being of their employees. "During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected," said David.