Are Vegan Diets Making People Stupid? New Research Shows Its Effect on Brain Development

It's no secret that vegans get a lot of hate for their "peculiar" choice of diet, and it can be argued that the only reason some folks sneer at veganism is because they've been raised to consume foods and products and live a certain way.

On the flip side, we've all met that one person who is very, very vocal about whatever new or not-so-new regimen they've adopted as a way of life that they believe is an incontrovertible, human truth that must be embraced by our entire species.

We've seen it with the paleo diet, Atkins, ketogenic, low carb, pescatarian, Mediterranean diet, etc., etc., how annoying die-hard practitioners of these nutritional lifestyle philosophies won't shut up about the "thing that changed their lives forever." Veganism, however, has easily eclipsed other "fad diets" in that it isn't a flash in the pan people have adopted to lose weight; it combines an ethical belief system with our approach to how we cultivate and consume food.