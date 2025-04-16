Vicki Gunvalson Says She Wishes She Never Divorced Her First Husband On Amy Lass’ Podcast ‘The Ex-Files’ “I think that people give up too fast … Getting divorced is like buying a new pair of Chanel shoes, it’s stupid." By Reese Watson Published April 16 2025, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: The Ex-Files Podcast with Amy Lass of Lass Law/Guest Vicki Gunvalson - SunBox Studios/Warrior Network Agency

Reality television star Vicki Gunvalson is opening up about one of the biggest regrets of her life — her divorce from her first husband, Michael J. Wolfsmith. In a candid new interview on The Ex-Files Podcast with host Amy Lass of Lass Law, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared heartfelt reflections about the choices she made decades ago and how, looking back, she wishes she had fought harder for her marriage.

“I think that people give up too fast … Getting divorced is like buying a new pair of Chanel shoes, it’s stupid,” Vicki admitted during the conversation. She explained that at the time of their split, she felt overwhelmed, unsupported, and caught up in what she thought life was supposed to look like. Now, years later, with the wisdom that comes from experience, she’s realizing how different things could have been.

“I wish more people would have shaken me up a little bit more to stay in the marriage,” she told Lass. “Everyone is moving on to the next person, but that person has the same problems the first person had.”

Vicki and Michael married young and welcomed two children together, Briana and Michael Jr., before divorcing in 1991. While Vicki has spoken in the past about the challenges of their marriage, this is the first time she’s publicly expressed regret over the divorce itself.

Fans of RHOC will remember how Vicki's personal life played out on-screen, including her second marriage to Donn Gunvalson, which also ended in divorce, and her recent ups and downs in the dating world. But this moment of vulnerability marks a rare look into the private heartbreak behind the public persona.

Amy Lass, whose podcast often delves into relationship and family law topics, praised Vicki for her honesty, noting how powerful it is when public figures share the lessons they’ve learned through life’s tougher moments.