Latest Appearance Sparks Concerns About the Health of Indian Cricket Star Vinod Kambli

At one time, Indian cricket star Vinod Kambli was on top of the world. The left-handed middle order batsman once played for Mumbai and for Boland, South Africa. He famously became the first cricketer to score a century in a One-day International on his birthday.

Once considered one of the sport's greats, Vinod's appearance in recent years has suggested a deterioration and frailty that has fans concerned. Vinod has shared some of his health struggles with the public, but his most recent appearance set off alarm bells for those who followed his career and love him. Here's what we know about the state of his health.

Here's an update on Vinod Kambli's health.

In December 2024, Vinod made a public appearance at the unveiling ceremony of a memorial to cricket coach legend Ramakant Achrekar. There, Vinod reunited with fellow legend Sachin Tendulkar. Unfortunately for the duo, their meeting wasn't the only topic of conversation among eagle-eyed fans who saw their conversation.

People were struck by the frail and deteriorating appearance of Vinod. At just 52 years old, he moved and looked like a much older man. Some unconfirmed reports claim that he has been hospitalized numerous times, especially in the early 2010s.

Vinod has also struggled with alcohol abuse according to OneCricket, with some speculating that his rapid health decline is due to the effects of alcohol abuse on his heart. In the latter 2010s, he seemed to be doing better. So the sudden downturn in his apparent health had people chattering online about their concerns.

Fans speculate over Vinod's health.

Vinod's recent health downturn occurred earlier this year when a video showcased the former cricket star struggling to walk. Vinod quickly reassured fans that he was fine, chalking the furor of concern up to social media hype.

That didn't stop fans from speculating, however. On recent social media posts from Vinod, fans have taken to the comments to share their worries and speculation about what might be happening to the former cricket star. On one post, a fan wrote, "Alcohol destroyed his career."

Another lamented Vinod's appearance in public but appreciated seeing him next to Sachin, writing, "My father used to say ... Vinod Kambli was the best and more destructive batsman than Sachin Tendulkar ... Yesterday watching you with Sachin in an event made me cry."

Another referred to old public scandals, scolding Vinod, "Losing your s--t with your wife showing the finger in public about 6-7 years ago. Your ego took you down. Drunk to the 'T' and now needs sympathy. Instead of stupid colored hair and jewelry — should have concentrated on playing."