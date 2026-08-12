Vitoria de Oliveira Took the Long Road From Madrid Stages to New York Screens By Reese Watson Published Aug. 11 2026, 8:23 p.m. ET Source: Sergio Lardiez Madrid Stages to New York Screens

The Brazilian-Spanish actress brings four languages, years of theater training, and a hard-earned sense of patience to every role

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The move to New York came after Vitoria de Oliveira had already done the work that many actors are still trying to begin. She had trained in Madrid. She had earned a Drama degree from the Laboratorio de Teatro William Layton. She worked in classical plays, contemporary pieces, festival work, and rehearsal rooms where nobody cared how ambitious you were if you had not done the scene properly.So no, New York was not a fresh start in the simple sense. It was more complicated than that.

“I did not come here empty,” Vitoria says. “I came with everything I had learned, and then I had to let the city teach me again.”That is a difficult thing to do, especially after years of building a foundation. Vitoria began acting in 2011 and spent more than a decade training, performing, and sharpening the parts of the craft. Her work took her through theater stages across Spain before she continued her training and career in New York City. She is now based in New York, working across stage and screen with the kind of background that does not fit nearly into one country, one language, or one acting tradition.

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She was born into Brazilian and Spanish cultures. She speaks Spanish, Portuguese, Catalan, and English. For Vitoria, those skills matter in a more practical way. “People change when they speak another language,” she says. “The body changes a little. The humor changes. Even the silence can feel different.”That is the kind of thing an actor notices.

Vitoria talks about acting as a study of people, and she means it. She is interested in what a person hides, what they show too quickly, what they do when they are afraid, and what they cannot say directly. That interest began long before New York. It was there in Spain, where she trained at the Laboratorio de Teatro William Layton and performed in productions including La Casa de Bernarda Alba, Fuenteovejuna, The Miser, The Nightingale and the Rose, Flamesamba, The Festivities, Guerra Guerres, and Del Bosque en el Laberinto. “Theater does not let you fake being prepared,” Vitoria says. “You can feel it right away. Your body knows. The audience knows too.”

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Her childhood also gave her a clear picture of persistence. Vitoria was raised by a young single mother who immigrated from Brazil to Spain and built a life through determination, creativity, and work. That example shaped her before she had language for it.“My mother did not teach me resilience by making speeches,” Vitoria says. “She taught me by living it.”

That lesson shows up in how Vitoria describes her career. She talks about it like something built slowly, sometimes stubbornly, through class after class and role after role. She has more than a decade of dance training as well, and she holds a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blue belt. Those disciplines may sit outside acting on paper, but they seem close to it in her mind.Dance taught her presence. Jiu-Jitsu taught her pressure.

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“Both remind me that you cannot only think your way through the work,” she says. “You have to be in your body. You have to listen with more than your head.”In 2022, Vitoria left Spain for New York. She had already trained and performed professionally, but she wanted a new test. New York gave her one. She had to build a new network, adjust to a different artistic environment, and keep studying in a city where everyone seems to be chasing something.

She continued training at Stella Adler Studio of Acting and later graduated from the One-Year Conservatory Program at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. “You arrive with what you know,” she says. “Then you realize what you still have to learn.”

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Her New York stage debut came with Dress Still Fits, an Official Selection of the Fresh Fruit Festival at Theater for the New City. She later appeared in Dry Fall and in a contemporary adaptation of The Crucible, both performed at the Irma Sandrey Theatre. These were not abstract milestones. They were the first proof that the actress who had built a stage career in Spain could step into New York and begin finding her place there too. Film asked for another adjustment. Vitoria made her feature film debut in a leading role in The Woman Who Could Read the Minds of Dogs, directed by Michael Patten. She has also worked as a lead in ICE and LUZ, projects that received international film festival recognition.

She likes the difference between stage and screen. Theater gives the actor the whole room. Film takes the room away and leaves the camera close enough to catch a thought before it becomes a gesture. “In film, you cannot push everything forward,” Vitoria says. “Sometimes you have to trust that the smallest thing is enough.”

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The industry around her has changed too. Audiences are watching more international stories. Streaming has made language feel less like a wall than it used to. Casting conversations have moved toward authenticity and lived perspective. Vitoria sees the value in that shift, especially as someone who has lived and worked between cultures.“It is good that more perspectives are being seen,” she says. “But the craft still has to be there. A story deserves care, no matter where it comes from.”

Source: Matt Walting Vitoria de Oliveira

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That may be the cleanest way to understand her. Vitoria de Oliveira brings Brazil, Spain, Madrid, New York, theater, film, dance, and four languages into the work. She also brings a refusal to rush past the craft in search of the result. Her next focus is film and television in the U.S., along with roles that challenge her and reach audiences beyond one place. The ambition is there, but it is not frantic. She sounds like someone who has made peace with the long road because she has already walked enough of it to know what it teaches.