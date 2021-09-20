Remains Believed to Belong to Gabby Petito Have Been Found in Bridger-Teton National Forest

On Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, per CNN , the FBI confirms that remains "consistent with the description of" Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito , 22, have been recovered in Teton National Forest. The young woman was reported missing earlier this month after her fiancé Brian Laundrie returned without her on Sept. 1.

Authorities in Florida are currently searching for Gabby's fiancé after he was reported missing on Sept. 17, 2021. His family told the police he had not been seen since Tuesday, Sept. 14. Brian is a "person of interest" in Gabby's case, and with Gabby's body being found, hopefully, investigators will locate him shortly.

FBI officials confirmed on Sept. 17, 2021, that they had recovered human remains "consistent with the description of" Gabby. In a statement provided by CNN from FBI Denver's supervisory senior resident agent in Wyoming, Charles Jones, forensics have not yet been performed to 100% confirm that the body is Gabby's.

Jones says, "Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery." Similarly, a cause of death has not yet been identified.

He added, "We continue to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of August 27 and August 30. Anyone that may have had contact with Gabby, or her boyfriend or who may have seen their vehicle in that area, please share any new information with the FBI."

Source: Instagram