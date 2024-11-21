Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Hilariously Highlights the Difference Between What Men and Women Call "Clean" "A 15 sec tiktok video just explained my entire life." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 21 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thatgirltaylorrr

Ready to crack up? TikToker Tay (@thatgirltaylorrr), who describes herself as a “Texas girl living in a Virginia world,” dropped another hysterical video that has racked up 391K views. Her content, often featuring her comedic takes on life “as her boyfriend,” hilariously dissects the gap between how men and women see cleanliness.

Article continues below advertisement

And let’s just say, the disparity is dusty at best. Set to the dreamy tune of “The Love Club” by Lorde, Tay’s video opens with a text overlay, "what my boyfriend sees," as she pans across a seemingly spotless home.

The place looks like an ad for minimalism — everything is clean, tidy, and exactly where it should be with a Christmas tree to boot. Then comes the twist.

Article continues below advertisement

The video transitions to "what I see," zooming in on baseboards caked with dust and pet hair, smudgy fingerprints on the microwave and fridge, dirty dishes in the sink, a crumby dishwasher, and even a dirtied washing machine.

Article continues below advertisement

Tay’s sharp zoom-ins and dramatic angles give the whole bit a cinematic flare straight out of the Alfred Hitchcock playbook. Commenters related. “I can’t even think ab the fan blades rn,” someone wrote. Another confessed, “If I look at the baseboards too long, I feel like I need to just restart and buy a new house.”

Source: TikTok | @thatgirltaylorrr

Article continues below advertisement

One frustrated commenter spoke for many with, “Why can’t men just see the little things we do?” This video taps into a deeply relatable truth: what men call “clean,” women often label as barely adequate. Men tend to prioritize the bigger picture — floors swept, counters wiped, trash taken out — while women notice the details.

A countertop may be free of crumbs, but if there’s a streak from an unwashed rag? Forget it. Cleanliness isn’t just an act; it’s a vibe, as the kids say. It’s not just about the indoors, though. Many men apply their meticulousness to the yard, landscaping, or the garage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @thatgirltaylorrr

While their partner is scrubbing the stovetop with the fervor of someone on the brink of finding hidden treasure, the guy might be outside mowing a lawn that doesn’t even need cutting yet. The symmetry of the hedges? Impeccable. The state of the microwave? Don’t ask.

Article continues below advertisement

And while TikTok doesn’t have a limit on chuckles, this tale is as old as time. Anthropologists (and couples who’ve had one too many cleaning arguments) have long noted the differences in how men and women approach domestic chores.

A 2024 survey by the Pew Research Center found that women are more likely to tackle detail-oriented tasks like dusting, vacuuming, and bathroom cleaning, while men gravitate toward things like yard work and taking out the trash. The survey also revealed that 80 percent of mothers in households with children under 18 reported being the primary meal preparers and grocery shoppers, compared to about 20 percent of fathers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @thatgirltaylorrr

Additional analysis indicated that 59 percent of women reported doing more household chores than their spouse or partner, while only 6 percent said their spouse or partner does more.

Article continues below advertisement

Why the divide? Some speculate it’s social conditioning. Women are often raised to value tidiness in ways that go beyond the surface, while men are taught to focus on visible, functional cleanliness. It’s also a matter of perspective. Many women see the home as a reflection of their identity — every dust bunny is a strike against their sense of order. Men? They’re just happy if they don’t trip over a stray sneaker on the way to the couch.

Source: TikTok | @thatgirltaylorrr

Article continues below advertisement

But let’s not forget the universal truth: nobody actually wants to do the dishes. If Tay’s video proves anything, it’s that even in a clean house, there’s always room for improvement — especially if you look too closely at anything, really.