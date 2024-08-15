Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Was Suspended for Two Games Over Homophobic Slur In August 2024, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended for two games after directing an anti-glay slur at a fan. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 15 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Content warning: This post contains mentions of anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech. On Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, during the Boston Red Sox's loss to the Houston Astros, outfielder Jarren Duran directed a horrific slur at a fan in the stands.

As a result, Duran received a two-game suspension starting with the Red Sox's game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, Aug. 12. What did Duran say to prompt such a serious penalty? Keep reading to find out.



What did Jarren Duran say?

In a video from the game broadcast, a fan can be heard taunting Duran, suggesting he would need a tennis racket to hit the baseball. In response, Duran turned around during his at-bat and shouted a homophobic slur at the heckler. "Shut up, you f--king f----t," Duran said before resuming his stance for the next pitch.

After the Red Sox's 10-2 loss, Duran apologized for using a "truly horrific word." He also expressed deep regret over the incident and said he'll use it as a learning experience.

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed," Duran said, per NBC News. "I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight, I fell far short of that responsibility."

According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Duran still regrets the situation. On Monday, August 12, Pete posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing that Duran said his comment was made in the "heat of the moment."

Despite this, the Red Sox and MLB handed Duran an unpaid two-game suspension for his distasteful remarks. Additionally, his salary from the two-game suspension was donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).