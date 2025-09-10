Ruth Miller Told Police She Had to Give Her 4-Year-Old Son to God — What Happened? "I threw him in the lake and I gave him to God." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 10 2025, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network

Police in Ohio released body cam footage of a mother of four acting rather strangely. When authorities spoke with Ruth Miller, the 40-year-old shared a deeply disturbing, nonsensical story. Deputies from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office and park rangers responded to a 911 call to Atwood Lake following reports that a woman driving three teenagers in a golf cart had gone into the lake.

Footage of the incident shows Miller, a member of the Old Order Amish Church, speaking to law enforcement about God after they pulled her from the water, per News 5 Cleveland. "People are going to tell me I am crazy," she said. "But He is real and He loves you. He really does love you." What Miller said next was haunting. What did she do? Here's what we know.

What did Ruth Miller do?

Miller suddenly started speaking about giving someone to God. Confused, one law enforcement official asked, "You gave him to God today?" Miller said yes. When asked what she meant by that, Miller said, "I threw him in the lake and I gave him to God." She continued, "He’s sweet, and I love him. But, I gave him to God." Police initially believed they were dealing with an accident and perhaps Miller just needed some time to recover. That wasn't the case.

Law enforcement turned the conversation to Miller's husband Marcus, whom she claimed never returned from a walk earlier that morning. "We went to the boat, and his clothes were there, and God told me he’s in the lake and a fish swallowed him," said Miller. While rubbing her arm, Miller told law enforcement they had to go look for him in the bottom of the lake. That's where they would find the fish and her husband.

Law enforcement finally figured out what Miller was trying to say. They asked how old her son was. Miller said he was 4, then repeated that he is sweet and she loves him, but she gave him to God. Miller continued to insist her husband was at the bottom of the lake and suggested law enforcement use scuba divers to find him. "We’re going to have to call the divers in to go to the bottom of the lake," said one official.

Ruth Miller pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Law enforcement continued to press Miller about her husband and son. She finally said something about throwing his body off the dock. Divers later found the bodies of Miller's husband and 4-year-old son. Sheriff Orvis Campbell said in a press conference that they were both resting on the bottom of the lake. Miller was charged with aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault in her son's death, as well as child endangerment and domestic violence in connection with her other three children.