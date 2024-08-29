Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok A Sunflower Lanyard Has an Important Hidden Meaning "Because me and my mum were both [wearing] our sunflower lanyards we were pulled [aside] as soon as we walked in." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 29 2024, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sunflowerlanyardscheme

Occasionally when out and about, you may see multiple people wearing a sunflower lanyard. In some instances, it may seem like these people are receiving special treatment, like being moved quicker through long lines — but there's actually a very good reason for this. Here's what it means when someone is wearing a sunflower lanyard.

Article continues below advertisement

What does a sunflower lanyard mean?

People with hidden disabilities will often wear sunflower lanyards to indicate to the stadium staff of their status. There are a lot of different disabilities and chronic illnesses that could be negatively affected by the stress that comes with attending a concert at a big stadium. Because of this, wearing something with a sunflower, like a lanyard, indicates to the staff that the person may need additional assistance during the concert.

Article continues below advertisement

"Without a visual cue, it can be difficult for others to identify, acknowledge, or understand the daily barriers faced by people living with an invisible disability," the official website for the hidden sunflower initiative reads. "We searched for a discreet sign that is clearly visible from a distance as well as being distinctive, joyful, and dynamic. We chose a sunflower as it suggests happiness, positivity, strength as well as growth and confidence and is universally known."

Many businesses have been trained to recognize this symbol, encouraging their employees to be on the lookout for people wearing a sunflower lanyard (or some other subtle sunflower visual). When spotted, trained staff members will know to offer extra assistance to those attendees, whether that be aiding them in moving through long lines quicker or making sure they have appropriate accommodations.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the official website for this initiative, more than 200 airports across the globe have been trained to recognize the hidden sunflower, as well as numerous education organizations, transportation modes, and retail locations. It's been recognized as an initiative in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Latin America, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, and the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Concertgoers who attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London shared that they had positive experiences with the staff, who quickly recognized those wearing a sunflower lanyard. "We did not expect to be taken to the front of the merch line but because me and my mum were both [wearing] our sunflower lanyards we were pulled [aside] as soon as we walked in," one TikTok user noted of their experience at one of Taylor's London shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, there are people who have abused this knowledge, and during the COVID-19 pandemic some people began wearing sunflower lanyards to try and bypass wearing masks in public. In the U.K., a public announcement was put out discouraging those who did not actually need the lanyard from co-opting it to get out of wearing a face covering.