Ski Slopes May Be Slippery, But What Does "Butter" Have to Do With Skiing? Here's the Scoop It has nothing to do with the food, but people do often associate it with toast. By Ivy Griffith Updated Feb. 18 2026, 4:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Stomp It Tutorials

In the world of skiing, there are a number of terms that define the sport. From the simple, such as "powder," to the more complex, such as, "jibbing," the sport is rife with different terms and phrases that only mean something if you're into snow-related sports. Most of them are easy to deduce with a little context.

Article continues below advertisement

But there's one word that has people a little baffled. "Butter" is a phrase heard on occasion during skiing competitions, and it's a little confusing, if we're being honest. So, what exactly does butter have to do with skiing? Here's the answer, and it's probably not what you expect.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "butter" mean in skiing?

Surprisingly, "butter" has nothing to do with the slippery nature of the ski slopes or the softness of anything. It is a very specific type of skiing move.

According to Flexi Ski, buttering is "playing around on snowboard or skis without jumping. Essentially smearing your skis/board across the snow in a fashion not dissimilar to buttering toast. Bending your board off the ground and/or spinning around without leaving the ground."

Article continues below advertisement

It can be used by skiers who are perfecting a move before trying it in the air, or beginners who need to learn the muscle movements before they try something. Or it can just be used to play around and test the slope.

Article continues below advertisement

Here are some other skiing terms you should know.

"Butter" of course, is far from the only ski-related term that might confuse outsiders. Here's a short list of terms you'll want to know if you're watching Olympic skiing or looking to hit the slopes yourself, according to Flexi Ski.

Après ski: After you finish skiing, it's time to warm up with an alcoholic beverage or a relaxing evening with friends.

Bail: A term that means either you fell hard, or you decided to intentionally fall in order to avoid skiing into an obstacle or off the trail.

Bombing: contrary to popular lexicon, this means skiing down the slope at rapid speeds, not messing up.

Button lift: A type of lift that doesn't involve a bench, but rather you stick a pole with a small button seat between your legs to ride up to the top.

Carving: digging the side of your ski into the surface to execute a tight turn.

Article continues below advertisement

Dump: a slang word for a lot of snow in an area.

Fall line: the quickest route down the mountain; the way gravity would pull an avalanche down.

Hard pack: very firm snow, often mixed with ice.

Jibbing: skiing across non-snow surfaces.

Moguls: bumps in the slope carved by the actions of skiersO or boarders.