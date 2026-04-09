There's a New Word in TikTok Slang, "Niche" — What Does It Mean and How Do You Use It? "Stop trying to put yourself in a box. ... It's better if you start posting 15 different things at the same time." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 9 2026, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Pexel / greenwish _

Influencers are always trying to find ways to hack various social media platforms' algorithms. While there certainly is a science to it, algorithms are extremely tricky and making it work for you isn't as easy as it may seem.

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That said, TikTokers have been throwing out a new slang word when sharing tips about how to boost their views. That word is "niche." So, what does "niche" mean in the TikTok universe, and can it actually help draw attention to your profile?

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What does "niche" mean in TikTok slang?

It turns out that, in the world of TikTok, the word "niche" means essentially the same thing it means in the real world, too. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a "niche" is "a specialized market." For example, if you're a photographer, your niche — what you specialize in — may be wildlife, sports, or event photography.

TikTok uses that same meaning and translates it to hacking the platform's algorithm. In TikTok slang, a "niche" is a specific type of content you may focus on. For example, instead of generalized "baking" content, you may specify that your content is "gluten-free baking," "sugar-free dessert baking," or "high-protein diet baking."

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Here's why it works.

It may seem counterintuitive that one can expand one's reach by only appealing to a very small market, but it actually does work. Since the platform is so oversaturated with every type of content, it's unlikely something very general will ever get seen by a lot of people. However, if you make highly specific content that people may search for, you're far more likely to show up, as there aren't a lot of people who meet that specific search criteria.

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Think about it this way: If you want to start boxing but have never done it before, would you be more inclined to attend a class titled "Boxing" or would you be more likely to sign up for a class called "Boxing for Beginners"?

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One TikToker perfectly explained, "You can't just post whatever and expect it to stick." She went on to say that good content has three things: intention, strategy, and direction. She closed with, "Let's stop acting like 'niche' is a bad word."

All that said, not every TikToker agrees with the aforementioned sentiment. Someone else made a TikTok video explaining that choosing a niche doesn't work for those with a smaller following. He argued that the algorithm shows people content they engage with, as opposed to content from people they necessarily like or follow. He said, "Stop trying to put yourself in a box. People don't care about your box. It's better if you start posting 15 different things at the same time."

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