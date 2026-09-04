What Drivers Should Know To Do After A Car Accident By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 4 2026, 6:27 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

If you've driven in Dallas for more than a week, you already know the traffic can be a lot. Between the constant construction, the sprawling highway interchanges, and drivers who treat the speed limit as more of a suggestion, accidents happen here more often than anyone would like. Here's what you actually need to know if you end up in one.

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Dallas Traffic: A Recipe for Accidents

Dallas's highway system, including the notoriously complex High Five interchange and the ever-congested LBJ Freeway, sees some of the heaviest traffic volumes in the state. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, high-speed, high-volume corridors like these consistently rank among the state's most accident-prone, thanks to a mix of aggressive merging, tailgating, and the sheer number of vehicles trying to squeeze through the same stretch of road at rush hour. Add in Texas's famously unpredictable weather, from sudden thunderstorms to the occasional ice event, and you've got a pretty reliable recipe for fender benders and worse.

Texas's Fault Rules, Explained Simply

Texas uses what's called modified comparative negligence, which is a fancy way of saying you can still recover compensation even if you were partly at fault for an accident, as long as you're less than fifty-one percent responsible. Your payout just gets reduced by whatever percentage of fault you're assigned. "People assume if they were even a little bit at fault, they're just out of luck, and that's not how it works in Texas," said an attorney with Texas Law Dog. "That fifty-one percent line matters a lot, and insurance companies know it, which is why they'll often try to push blame onto you."

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What to Actually Do After a Crash

First things first: check for injuries and call 911 if anyone's hurt or the cars are blocking traffic. Once that's handled, take photos of everything: the vehicles, the road, any skid marks, the whole scene, and get the other driver's insurance info along with their license plate. Definitely get a police report, even if the accident seems minor. Insurance companies lean on that report a lot when figuring out who owes what, so having an official record matters more than people realize.

Don't Sleep on the Deadlines

According to the Texas Department of Insurance, you're never required to accept the first settlement offer an insurance company throws at you, and honestly, you probably shouldn't, since those early offers are usually lower than what your claim is actually worth once you factor in medical bills and lost income. Texas gives you two years from the date of the accident to file a lawsuit if a fair settlement doesn't happen through negotiation. Two years sounds like plenty of time, but evidence gets harder to track down the longer you wait, so it's smart not to procrastinate on gathering what you need.

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For Dallas drivers dealing with the aftermath of a crash, knowing how fault works, what to do at the scene, and that you've got time, but not unlimited time, to sort things out makes the whole situation a lot less stressful to navigate.

Rideshare and delivery drivers have become a much bigger part of Dallas traffic in recent years, and accidents involving them can get complicated fast since there's often more than one insurance policy in play depending on whether the driver was actively on a trip. Sorting out which policy actually covers what tends to take some digging, so don't be surprised if that part of the process takes a little longer than a standard two car fender bender.

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Construction zones deserve a special mention too, since Dallas seems to always have at least one major highway project going at any given time. Reduced lanes, sudden merges, and confusing temporary signage all add up to more accidents in these areas, and if you get hit near an active work zone, documenting the specific setup, cones, signs, lane markings, and all, can end up mattering a lot more than you'd expect when it comes to sorting out who was actually at fault.

Weather in North Texas can flip from sunny to seriously dangerous in what feels like no time at all, and that unpredictability catches a lot of drivers off guard. If a storm rolls through and you end up in an accident because of sudden flooding or reduced visibility, that weather detail is worth documenting too, since it can affect how fault gets sorted out between everyone involved.