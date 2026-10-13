What Employee Benefits and Insurance Providers Can Learn About Strategy Execution from Benefit Systems By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 13 2026, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Oboard

Employee benefits providers don't just sell insurance anymore. Most now juggle wellbeing programs, flexible perks, rewards schemes, mental health support, and the digital platforms that tie it all together. That's great for employers and employees, but behind the scenes, it makes running the business a lot messier.

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As product portfolios grow, keeping teams aligned becomes harder. Benefit Systems, a leading employee benefits provider in the insurance and health ecosystem, is a clear example. With product, HR, sales, customer success, and leadership all shaping the customer experience, strong strategy execution is critical. Without shared goals and visibility, initiatives can lose momentum as organizations scale.

The Challenge: Success Outpaced Alignment

Benefit Systems built its business on a wide range of offerings: fitness perks, wellbeing tools, rewards, and digital benefits management. As that portfolio expanded, so did the number of teams involved in delivering it. That's a familiar story for fast-growing companies. Still, it comes with a familiar headache: everyone's busy, everyone has goals, and yet it's surprisingly hard to see how it all connects.

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That was the real issue at Benefit Systems. Teams were working hard toward shared business goals, but their progress wasn't visible to each other. People couldn't easily tell how their daily work ladders up to the bigger picture. So the company set out to fix that with a more structured way of tracking strategy execution.

Why This Is Especially Hard in Employee Benefits

Few industries are as cross-functional as employee benefits. Launching one new offering can touch product design, compliance, sales, operations, implementation, and support — all before a single employee actually uses it. A few things make this coordination especially tricky:

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Launches need many hands - Product might build the offering, but it takes sales, operations, HR, and customer success to actually bring it to market and get people using it.

The rules keep shifting - Regulations change, and so do customer expectations for benefits that feel personal and easy to use.

Everyone needs the same map - When departments each run their own plan or reporting system, dependencies get missed, and delays pile up quietly.

Leaders need real signal, not noise - A stream of scattered status updates can look like progress without actually showing whether the company is moving toward its goals.

How Benefit Systems Improved Alignment

Benefit Systems introduced OKRs - Objectives and Key Results - gradually, starting with product teams where close coordination between business and IT was already essential. Team-level goals were later connected to company objectives, creating a clearer line between strategy and execution. If you don’t know, OKRs are a goal-setting framework that allows businesses to set, manage, and execute strategy as effectively as possible.

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They already had a setup for day-to-day work in Atlassian’s Jira; all they needed was to connect that setup to their strategy. Teams often start with a simple OKR Excel template to define objectives, key results, owners, and progress. While this approach can work for small teams, it becomes harder to maintain as more departments and initiatives are involved. Oboard, an OKR Software, provided one place to manage this process, replacing inconsistent Excel trackers with shared, real-time visibility. This helped Benefit Systems:

Create a common structure for goals: Teams began defining priorities and measuring success through the same OKR framework.

Connect strategy with day-to-day work: Employees could see how their individual and team goals contributed to wider company objectives.

Standardize progress tracking: Goal owners could update progress directly in Oboard or through Jira, reducing reliance on separate trackers and manual reporting.

Give leadership a clearer view of performance: Executives, managers, and team leads could work from the same dashboards, data, and reporting format.

Improve cross-functional coordination: Greater visibility made it easier to identify overlapping goals, avoid duplicated work, and align teams before execution began.

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Rather than treating alignment as an occasional planning exercise, Benefit Systems established a more consistent process for setting priorities, monitoring progress, and coordinating work across the organization.

The Takeaway

The Benefit Systems case shows that organizational alignment becomes more important as employee benefits businesses grow. For employee benefits and insurance organizations, three practices stand out: Make strategy visible so every team understands the organization's priorities.

Measure progress consistently using shared metrics instead of scattered updates.

Connect daily work to business goals to improve alignment, accountability, and execution.