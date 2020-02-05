We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
shamrocknewsroom-1580918487235.jpg
Source: Courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald's Is Offering Two Shamrock Shake Varieties This Year — Here's What to Expect

When March finally rolls around after a seemingly-endless gloomy winter, I start looking forward to (slightly) warmer weather, St. Patrick's Day celebrations, and — most importantly — McDonald's Shamrock Shake. The bright green beverage is a springtime staple for fast food fanatics across the globe, and this year, the Golden Arches will be offering customers not one, but two different flavor options, in honor of the highly anticipated sip's 50th anniversary.

Since we're well-aware that an additional Shamrock Shake offering is revolutionary for fans everywhere, we got the inside scoop on both varieties. So stay tuned for what you can expect from both of McDonald's Shamrock Shake flavors this year.