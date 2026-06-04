The Black Swan Murder Trial Is Over, But Victim's Daughter Is Trending On TikTok The trial ended in 2024, but true crime buffs are still discovering details. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 4 2026, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

If you didn't hear about the Florida shooting involving a man and his younger wife in 2020 in those exact words, you might have heard it referred to as the Black Swan Murder. The trial ended in 2024, and, because the daughter of the victim involved, Doug Benefield, has started to talk about it on social media, people want to know what happened with the Black Swan Murder.

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The nickname for the trial came about because the accused killer, Ashley Benefield, was Doug's much younger wife and a former professional ballerina, and it's in reference to the 2010 psychological thriller Black Swan. Ashley was accused of shooting and killing Doug in 2020. His daughter, Eva Benefield, testified during the trial. She later posted about the result on TikTok and now, she is still pretty open about the case and how it affected her.

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What happened with the Black Swan Murder?

According to Fox 13 News in Tampa Bay, Fla., Ashley's defense team argued that she did shoot Doug, but that she did it in self-defense. During the trial, it came out that the couple was preparing to move out of state and live separately when Ashley shot and killed him. During the trial, Assistant State Attorney Suzanne O'Donnell said, per the outlet, "She had a goal to raise this child by herself and get Doug Benefield out of their lives, and this was the culmination of that pattern."

Ashley was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison, with an additional 10 years of probation. CBS News reported that Ashley did admit to shooting and killing her husband, but that she stated from the beginning that it was out of self-defense. Regardless, the murder trial ended in her conviction.

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Eva Benefield has discussed the murder on TikTok

Eva was a child at the time of the 2020 murder. However, she testified against her step-mother and asked her, while on the stand, why Ashley murdered her father. "I'm really content with this sentencing, the verdict and, you know, I think that I waited so long to be able to speak to her face to face, and I finally got that for myself personally," Eva told reporters following the conviction. "So, I hope prison serves her well."

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Since then, Eva has developed something of a social media presence. She now posts regularly on TikTok and, in July 2024, she posted a video about the verdict. In her video, she walks to her car from the courthouse and says that she feels her dad got justice for his murder. In June 2026, Eva uploaded another video on TikTok about the Black Swan Murder and was extremely blunt with her recollection of the case.

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"My mom died when I was 14, and then nine months later, my dad remarried a 23-year-old," she says. "And then five years later, the woman that my dad remarried shot and killed him. And it went viral. It's called the Black Swan Murder." She adds that it's what many people know her for and that she is releasing a memoir about it. She also has a clothing brand called Ghost Cowboy.