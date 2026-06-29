What Happened to Aemond Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3, Episode 2? Episode 2's most shocking moment came at Harrenhal, where Aemond was stabbed in the back and collapsed at the feet of Alys Rivers. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 29 2026, 5:18 a.m. ET Source: HBO/Screengrab

Season 3 of House of the Dragon is showing no signs of slowing down. After a premiere that upended the political balance in King's Landing, Episode 2 raised the emotional stakes considerably, ending with what appeared to be the death of one of the show's most compelling figures: Aemond Targaryen.

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The episode saw Vhagar depart King's Landing with Aemond, allowing Alicent to move forward with her surrender. Meanwhile, the show continued its pattern of using miscommunication and misunderstanding to color the public history of House Targaryen, a recurring thematic thread in how the Dance of the Dragons is being told on screen.

Spoiler alert: The following contains plot details from Season 3, Episode 2 of "House of the Dragon."

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Is Aemond Targaryen Dead?

The episode's most shocking moment came at Harrenhal, where Aemond was stabbed in the back and collapsed at the feet of Alys Rivers. To casual viewers, the scene reads as a death. For those familiar with George R.R. Martin's source material, Fire and Blood, it is almost certainly not.

aemond suffering and groveling from a wound was satisfying ngl i can't stand him#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/fcUz4AggM9 — lovelysapphic (@alovelysapphic) June 29, 2026

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In the source material, Aemond takes Harrenhal, killing Simon Strong and members of his household, and is not wounded in the process. The show has departed from that version of events, but the divergence appears to be a deliberate narrative choice rather than a permanent change to Aemond's fate.

The stabbing likely serves to build the relationship between Aemond and Alys Rivers, giving him a reason to remain at Harrenhal and establishing a bond strong enough to bring him back to the castle after he burns Black-aligned settlements in the Riverlands.

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More importantly, the Battle Above the Gods Eye, the fated duel between Aemond and Daemon, remains one of the most significant set pieces in the entire Dance of the Dragons. It is the moment Martin wrote as Aemond's true end, and the show has given no indication it intends to skip it. Whatever changes the writers have made to the surrounding story, that battle is where Aemond's arc appears to be heading.

Aemond’s Stay at Harrenhal Will Result in a Child

In Fire and Blood, Aemond’s time at Harrenhal with Alys Rivers results in a son. The child would later lay claim to Harrenhal and hold it as a base of power during the regency of Aegon III, the son of Rhaenyra Targaryen, who ultimately sits on the Iron Throne. The child's presence at Harrenhal contributed to the instability that continued to grip the Riverlands even after the Dance of the Dragons formally concluded.

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alys rivers and daemon targaryen never spoke to each other in fire and blood. not once.



the show invented their entire relationship from scratch.



in the book she belongs to aemond targaryen’s story entirely. he falls in love with her. she carries his child.



in episode one she… pic.twitter.com/ZDf0cUgRrf — Rethinkthis (@Rethinkthis2903) June 28, 2026

Other factions across Westeros were similarly embroiled in private disputes aggravated by the broader civil war, conflicts that the show has the room to explore as the season continues.