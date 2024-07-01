This Small Character in 'House of the Dragon' Will Be a Key Player Later On

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3 and the book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin. Episode 3 of House of the Dragon's second season saw a brief glimpse at the first bloody battle to take place in the Dance of the Dragons — and some prophecies were foretold by some suspicious characters. Viewers saw Gayle Rankin's character, Alys Rivers, for the first time this episode, warning Daemon of his eventual doom. But who is Alys, and what happens to her?

Who is Alys Rivers? You've already seen her on 'House of the Dragon.'

Though she was never referred to by name, House of the Dragon viewers have already seen her in Episode 3. While Daemon is having hallucinations of young Rhaenyra sewing the head back onto Jaehaerys's body, he finds himself at Harrenhal, standing in front of a tree. A cloaked woman approaches him and only says, "You will die in this place," before walking off. This is the only glimpse we get of this prophet who predicts Daemon's doom, but she actually has a larger significance in the lore.

Source: HBO

Alys Rivers is an illegitimate daughter in Harrenhal, taking the last name "Rivers" as is custom for children of affairs in Westeros. She is allegedly the daughter of Lyonel Strong, though she's never been claimed by him. Though House of the Dragon only showed a small glimpse of her, outside of this sneak peek of her character, she works as a healer in Harrenhal, per Fire & Blood, and becomes a key player as the war between the greens and blacks progresses.

It's said that she's capable of receiving prophecies, hence her warning to Daemon, though this has also led to her being considered a witch to many in Westeros. In the book, Alys eventually becomes a lover to Aemond. Though it's unclear whether they ever officially wed, the two have a son together — who is eventually considered a possible (contested) heir to the Iron Throne.

What happened to Alys Rivers?

Though we have yet to see how closely Alys's story on screen aligns with her fate in Fire & Blood, it seems the prophet does well for herself. After the death of Aemond and Daemon (in the face-off between them that we see predicted in Episode 3), she supposedly becomes the queen of Harrenhal, ruling it with a cohort of former soldiers supporting her claim. She earns a reputation as a "witch" for her prophetic tellings, making her somewhat of a legend in the world of Westeros.