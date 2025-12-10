Here's What Happened to Charity Beallis and Her Family The mother of two was found dead in Bonanza, Arkansas, on Dec. 3, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 10 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: KNWA News

People are asking what happened to a mother from Bonanza, Ark., after she was found dead inside her family home. Charity Beallis was found deceased on Dec. 3, 2025.

According to 5News, deputies from the Bonanza Police Department responded to the home to conduct a welfare check when they found the 40-year-old mother's body.

What happened to Charity Beallis?

Charity Beallis was found shot to death inside her Arkansas home along with her 6-year-old twins, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office. The police gained entry with the help of two workers inside the home. "On December 3, 2025, at around 09:30 am, SCSO Dispatch received a call about a welfare check on the occupants of a residence in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue in Bonanza," read the police report. "Bonanza PD was given the call as the address in their city limits."

"SCSO deputies also went on the call with Bonanza PD to assist," it continued. "Law enforcement could not get any response from the residence and continued to investigate. They were able to enter the home with the assistance of two workers at the home. Upon entering the home, they found three deceased individuals, a woman and two deceased children. It was apparent that the three had gunshot wounds."

Charity had three children.

Charity had filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Dr. Randall Beallis, back in March, and the final divorce hearing was scheduled for the day before she and her children were found. The former couple shared 6-year-old twins. Charity's father, Randy, told the news outlet that his grandchildren were "perfect." "Two of them, 6 years old, that never done anything to anybody," he said. "Perfect, beautiful children that will never take another breath."

Charity also has a 24-year-old son, John Powell, who added that he was glad the FBI was getting involved with the investigation. "I'm glad they have looked into it, and are taking the time to pursue this case, and bring justice for what has happened," he said. "I'm very, very grateful and appreciative."

"If I could, I'd uh, give my mother a big hug and look at her in the eyes and tell her I loved her," he added. "I would just love to hold my daughter and my grandchildren in my arms again," said Randy. Randy added that his daughter had been shot through the chest and in the head, and John said that the children had also been shot in the chest. "Them babies got shot through the chest," he said. "That means one of them babies had to watch the other one, or however it went down."

Randy went on to say that the children could have seen their mother die before having to watch each other die. There hasn't yet been an arrest, but Charity's son and father say her ex-husband is the murderer. "Randall Bialis. He's a powerful and evil man," said John. "All he cares about is money and himself." Randy added, "There was nobody else in the world that had any reason to harm her or those babies but him. And that was only for financial gain and for the hatred that he had."