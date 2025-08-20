Is "Christian Girl Autumn" Gone Forever? Caitlin Covington Makes Tearful Announcement "Fall is officially cancelled till further notice." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 20 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @cmcoving

For years now, Caitlin Covington has been the face of "Christian Girl Autumn," a punny twist on "Hot Girl Summer." She posts album-worthy photos and videos of herself and her family, dressed impeccably in Fall fashion, as they do all the Fall activities and make us jealous as we sit at home sipping pumpkin spice everything and thinking we should get out and do some Fall exploring.

Article continues below advertisement

But the future of "Christian Girl Autumn" is in peril after the TikTok star announced through tears that she was taking a break. Here's what she had to say and why people think of her when they think of Fall and all things basic.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Caitlin Covington ending "Christian Girl Autumn"? Here's what happened as Caitlin updates fans on content plans.

It all started for Caitlin in 2019. Megan Thee Stallion had just coined "Hot Girl Summer," and Fall was coming. A Twitter user looked up an image of "Fall outfits from 2012," and an image of Caitlin popped up from her blog, Southern Curls and Pearls. The Twitter user declared that "Hot Girl Summer" was over, and "Christian Girl Autumn" was beginning, with all its basic Ugg boots, leggings, oversized sweaters, and pumpkin spice flavor glory. Thus, a meme was born.

But "Christian Girl Autumn" is in peril for 2025, after Caitlin took to her TikTok to make a tearful announcement. She shared that the pressure of making videos was getting to her. Caitlin explained, "I'm not gonna be able to post Fall videos this year. It's just a lot of pressure."

Article continues below advertisement

She said, "It's a lot of pressure to make each video better than the last," she shared while sniffling, adding, "I just really need a break this year."

Article continues below advertisement

Caitlin's comments weren't exactly all supportive.

Unfortunately for Caitlin, without much context, some people decided that she was being frivolous and silly, with some even questioning whether the video was satire.

One user famously quoted a Kardashian meme, saying, "Kim, there's people dying." Another wrote, "Is this satire? I can't tell." One user wrote, "Fall is officially cancelled till further notice."

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, those weren't the only responses she got. Many people understood. One person wrote, "queen we aren’t wanting 'better'. we love u for your originality and who you are! please never feel the need to one up yourself we adore you always. ofc take as much space and time as you need." Another opined, "I know people are asking if this is a joke but all of her content looks like it takes a lot of work to plan / execute. I just hope she enjoys her fall season, it’s one of the best."