The Body of Christina Parcell Was Surrounded by Rose Petals — What Happened? Christina Parcell was brutally murdered, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 12 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET

Like many places on the east coast of the United States, the city of Greer, S.C. has a rich history. It was added to the state of South Carolina in 1777 and boasts several historical buildings, including a train station that was built in 1873. With a population hovering around 44,000, it's a mid-size city with a small-town feel. It's not the kind of town where a scandalous murder occurs ... until it was.

In October 2021, the body of 41-year-old Christina Parcell was discovered in her home by her fiancé, Bradley Post. At the time, she was embroiled in a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband, John Mello. It ended up being the kind of divorce that one expects to see in a psychological thriller. Sadly, it turned deadly. What happened to Christina Parcell? Here's what we know.

Source: YouTube/Fox Carolina News John Mello speaks with the media

What happened to Christina Parcell? Her death has been dubbed the Rose Petal Murder.

In the months leading up to Parcell's death, she was repeatedly harassed by Mello and a friend of his, pianist Zachary Hughes. Authorities found thousands of texts between them, including on the day of her murder. According to the Greenville News, "between June 30 and July 17, the two men sent sexual photos of Parcell to her job, her neighbors, and a bar she frequented." It's believed this was meant to shame Parcell, who was fighting with her ex-husband about their daughter.

When her body was found, Post said a strange chemical odor was permeating throughout the house. Rose petals had been scattered around Parcell, who had been stabbed more than 30 times, per Fox Carolina. A few months later, police arrested Hughes and charged him with murder, harassment, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police have not charged Mello with anything.

Hughes's trial began in early February 2025, after several continuations. One key witness for the prosecution is Parcell's neighbor, Donna Gorman, who said she saw a man standing in front of Parcell's home the morning of the murder. Gorman testified that he was dressed in black, with a white mask, and was next to a bike. When asked to identify that man in the courtroom, she pointed to Hughes. About an hour later, Ring Camera footage showed that same man entering Parcell's house. The trial is expected to last a week.

Bradley Post and Christina Parcell's estate stand accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

After the murder, authorities confiscated Post's cell phone and were shocked to find "numerous photographs and videos of various minor children ... in various stages of undress and in sexually explicit and nude positions," per a civil complaint filed against Post and Parcell's estate. This occurred over the course of several years. There are over 16,000 files.

At the time of her death, Parcell was living with her sister, Lutina Parcell. A minor going by Jane Doe is included in the civil complaint and based on the information provided, it might be Parcell's own daughter. Some of the photos and videos found on Post's phone are of Jane Doe.